PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longevica, a life sciences company with the goal to identify mechanisms of life extension and enable healthier ageing has opened a store on Alibaba's cross-border e-commerce marketplace Tmall Global and released the first products based on its proprietary research.
Longevica conducted the largest study to date on long-lived mice at the Jackson Laboratory (Sacramento, US), a leading laboratory in the field of natural sciences and the pharmaceutical industry. The team assessed the long-term effect of 1033 pharmacological compounds covering the entire spectrum of modern pharmacology on the lifespan of 20,000 long-lived female mice through a large-scale systematic screening. The compounds were clustered into 62 drug classes based on their mechanism of action and the screening found five substances that statistically significantly increased longevity by 16-22% and the team has developed a new understanding of the key role that the detoxification system plays in age-related diseases and people's life expectancy.
Now Longevica releases its first products for the consumer market. The range is formulated based on the results of Longevica's life-extension research. The ingredients are carefully selected to activate direct pharmacological capture and the body's toxin-removal system to promote healthy ageing.
All three dietary supplements include the basic ingredients found in the research and are adjusted to people with different lifestyles and goals. And you can simultaneously take different formulas based on your needs throughout the day.
- "Aware" enables improve health long-term
- "Benefit" provides healthy recovery during sleep
- "Charge" boost your energy for the day
Longevica is led by Ainar Abdrakhmanov, a serial entrepreneur with extensive experience in developing startups in China. Prior to Longevica, Ainar founded Babystep.tv, a short video tutorial service for young parents with an army of millions of fans. He is also a co-founder of China How Club, an online club bringing together some of the largest FMCG companies in the world and e-commerce platforms in China. The scientific team led by Alexey Ryazanov, an author of several discoveries in the field of molecular biology, and a holder of 10 US patents and NIH grants worth about $20 million. Ryazanov is one of the world's leading researchers in the regulation of protein biosynthesis in the cell.
"China is one of the most important and fast-growing consumer markets in the world – its retail sales are three times bigger than the US market and ecommerce accounts for more than 50% of that. And the supplements category alone is growing 70% year over year ," said Ainar Abdrakhmanov, CEO of Longevica. "We've chosen Tmall Global, which is a part of Alibaba Group, because as a science-led company it's important for us to talk to our customers directly. There we can leverage the infrastructure of quick delivery services, a marketplace of audience and an ecosystem of streamers, who can explain our research and value of the product to consumers".
Longevica Therapeutics, Inc. is a life sciences company with the goal to identify mechanisms of life extension and enable healthier ageing. Started by a team of scientists and philanthropists, Longevica is guided by indisputable scientific data derived from fundamental experiments and comprehensive models. Longevica conducted the largest study to date and assessed the long-term effect of 1033 pharmacological compounds covering the entire spectrum of modern pharmacology on the lifespan of 20,000 long-lived female mice. The mission of Longevica's team is to bring the knowledge and products for healthy longevity to billions of people around the world through dietary supplements, drugs and healthy food products.The company is currently based in Princeton, NJ. For more information, please visit longevica.com
