MULLICA HILL, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The app showcases other functions that improve upon the features generally found with other classified ad marketplaces. One such tool is the ability to post an ad in multiple cities at the same time. Another is the division of general categories into smaller subcategories, which makes it easier for the user to find exactly what they are searching for. For a small fee, users can choose to highlight their ad and send it to the top of a category for a set period of time. Instant and direct messaging are also included features.
The app is ideal for small business owners because they can post and create ads that will link directly to their business websites. Storage space can be upgraded if one wishes to include extended videos or extra media. Currently, new users are being rewarded with free storage space for posting their first ad.
LookPrior Marketplace was founded by IT industry veteran Joseph Hyacinthe, who realized that there was a fundamental issue with many classified ad marketplaces. He wanted to create a sense of community amongst buyers and sellers and provide a platform where users could post for free. "We want to bring clarity and trust to buying and selling online," he explains. "When you see a video of a product, you know exactly what you are getting. There are no guessing games or questions about what you are actually about to purchase." LookPrior Marketplace is now available for free download on iOS and Android.
For more information visit LookPrior.com or download the app today.
iTunes – https://apple.co/390NJqq
Google Play - https://bit.ly/2UHAxhN
