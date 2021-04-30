WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Love Sun Body, a pioneer in safe mineral sunscreen, continues its mission of providing truly effective, safe sun protection with the launch of GLOW NATURAL Tinted Mineral Sunscreen & Moisturizer. This luxurious, easy-to-blend formula is the first Cosmos Natural Certified tinted mineral sunscreen and moisturizer with 100% natural origin ingredients, ensuring consumers know all ingredients are traceable to their source and the product is truly 100% natural. Formulated with over 20% reef-safe non-nano zinc oxide, GLOW NATURAL provides sheer coverage for a natural, no-makeup look while protecting skin with true SPF 30 protection –– and leaving no white residue.
To celebrate this launch, the brand has joined the National Forest Foundation as a Small Business Partner and will plant one tree for every GLOW NATURAL sold on their website in the month of May. "Love Sun Body was conceived as a green and socially responsible business, and we are excited to partner with the NFF to give back to the environment," says Zickerman. "Planting trees through the National Forest Foundation will restore wildlife habitats and native ecosystems, support wildfire recovery, improve water quality, mitigate climate change, and so much more."
This multi-tasking tinted SPF hydrates skin with phytosterols and fatty acids from raspberry seed, sunflower, and jojoba oils. Antioxidants protect skin from free radicals, helping to prevent wrinkles and premature aging, while Vitamins C and E help promote cellular turnover and support the building blocks for skin firmness and integrity. The product blends in effortlessly, and is safe to use around the delicate eye area, which can sunburn easily and is more prone to visible aging, without any of the irritation or stinging that chemical sunscreens can cause.
"Our tinted mineral sunscreens are not only healthy, natural and environmentally-friendly, but you will want to wear it daily," says founder and CEO, Dr. Terry Zickerman. "Sun protection is an important part of your skincare regimen –– not only during summer or when at the beach. Consumers are becoming more aware of this and the damaging effect blue light from technological devices can have on unprotected skin as we've been working inside for the past year. With the launch of GLOW NATURAL, we're providing another amazing product that will encourage people to incorporate true sun protection into their daily routines."
GLOW NATURAL is clinically proven effective, even after 40 minutes in the water, and is non-comedogenic, hypo-allergenic, vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free and safe for the eye area. The product provides coverage in four shades that span nearly all skin tones. EWG has rated GLOW NATURAL Tinted Mineral Sunscreen & Moisturizer the best score of 1, which reflects the degree of both UV protection from the sun's ultraviolet radiation and the hazards of all the ingredients on the label. It launched May 1st, and is available for $35 (30ml) at http://www.lovesunbody.com, QVC and Amazon.
