WEST ORANGE, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Love Sun Body, an innovator in the $13 Billion-dollar American suncare market, continues its growth with a launch on QVC as well as the announcement of a new crowdfunding campaign to raise capital on StartEngine.com. The first 100% natural mineral sunscreen certified Cosmos Natural in the U.S., Love Sun Body has been featured frequently in top media outlets such as Travel & Leisure, Harper's Bazaar, Coveteur, The Doctors, Yahoo and New Beauty – and has received a number one rating from the Environmental Working Group's sunscreen guides for a number of its products.
In addition to retail expansion, the brand is seeing dynamic growth via its direct-to-consumer business at Amazon.com and LoveSunBody.com, where orders are up 140% and sales revenue is up 120% YOY. To further fuel its growth, the brand recently expanded its product portfolio with the launch of GLOW NATURAL Tinted Mineral Sunscreen & Moisturizer SPF 30. The first product of its kind to be certified 100% natural, GLOW NATURAL is formulated with over 20% reef-safe non-nano zinc oxide for true SPF 30 protection and provides sheer coverage for a natural, no-makeup look –– leaving no white residue. The brand also plans to continue moving into new areas of skincare, where it sees immense opportunity to offer new skincare solutions with its proven formula of clean, 100% natural, highly effective products, while also expanding internationally.
"Since our launch in 2018, we've had tremendous sales growth and have created momentum with formula innovations that are an effective, safe, eco-friendly alternative to sunscreens with chemical filters and synthetic ingredients. We've worked hard to eliminate the greasy finish and white cast associated with mineral sunscreens and to create a product the consumer truly wants to use. Our partnerships with organizations such as the Melanoma Action Coalition and the National Forest Foundation reinforce our commitment to being a socially responsible brand that benefits both people and planet," said company founder and CEO, Dr. Terry Zickerman.
Love Sun Body uses post-consumer recycled packaging and is 100% recyclable. All ingredients are sustainably traced to their source to ensure the highest quality product on the market. The brand meets stringent Cosmos Natural European standards and is certified by Ecocert. All products are vegan, cruelty-free and biodegradable.
The new StartEngine campaign is open to current and new investors now. Investment opportunities begin at approximately $300 and they'll be a part of a community of like-minded, eco-conscious consumers.
For more information, visit http://www.startengine.com/love-sun-body. Follow on social media @lovesunbody
