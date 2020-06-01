LuminUltra And Source Molecular Launch Strategic Partnership To Increase Environmental Testing For SARS-CoV-2 In North America

Until a COVID-19 Vaccine is Available, Widespread Environmental Testing for SARS-CoV-2, Coupled with Effective Disinfection Regimen, Shortens Path to Preserving Public Confidence and Enabling Facilities to Remain Open Amidst Periodic Flare-Ups