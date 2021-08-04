TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management System (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution solutions, announced today a record quarter with revenue up over 60%, with new customers in a variety of industries, including 3PL, pharmaceutical, e-commerce, apparel, wholesale distribution, construction materials, cold storage and electrical components. Made4net continues to grow in the U.S. and internationally, servicing new customers in the U.S., Europe, South Africa and the Middle East. The company continues to expand its offerings into complex distribution environments, including integrations with innovative solutions such as robots, AutoStore, vertical lifts, multi-shuttles and sortation systems.
The increased demand for Made4net's supply chain solutions is part of a large shift in industry trends, including expanding e-commerce and omni-channel distribution; addressing speed and cost in the distribution of goods; striving for better inventory visibility to manage availability and shrink; managing labor cost and strained availability of resources; and increasing demands from customers.
Made4net attributes the success largely to sales and implementations of its Warehouse Management System, WarehouseExpert. With companies facing ever-changing requirements in their supply chains, many are adopting technology to address these challenges. Solutions like Made4net WMS that are configurable and scalable are recommended by analysts and industry experts because the solutions can adapt to meet changing supply chain demands as needs shift over time.
"This is such an incredible achievement for our entire company," said Duff Davidson, Made4net CEO. "The whole team pulled together to bring on new customers at a record rate. 2021 has been a great year, with multiple recognitions from Gartner and many industry awards. We have accelerated growth and we are being recognized for our proven supply chain solutions and our fresh approach to providing deep functionality and fast implementations to achieve ROI more quickly for our customers."
Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpertTM platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation software solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence.
