TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) & end-to-end supply chain execution software, announced a record year in 2021 with 50% year-over-year growth. Global expansion continues with new customers in the US, Europe, Japan, China, Africa and the Middle East. New customers represent a wide variety of industries and warehouse size and complexities, including many industry leaders, such as Bring, H&M, Uber Eats, Valvoline, Wilbur-Ellis, Summit Industrial Park, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas and many more.
Made4net attributes the success to increased investment in warehouse management technology in a year that exposed many deep-seated issues across the global supply chain. Companies recognize the significant impact a modern warehouse management system can make to the overall effectiveness of their distribution operations. And companies chose Made4net over the competition because of the powerful functionality on an adaptable supply chain platform, which makes it faster to deploy, simpler to use and easy to scale.
A few 2021 highlights include:
- Global expansion – Made4net solutions are running in 30 countries and over 20 languages
- Fast deployment: 85% of implementations go live in 3 to 6 months
- Significant investment in Research & Development, which will double over the next 12 months
- Private equity backing from Thompson Street Capital Partners, with the power of a $1.2b fund
- Expanded leadership team – with many seasoned supply chain industry experts
- Numerous awards and recognition, including the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for the sixth year in a row; and winning the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Product Leadership Award in the North American Mid-market WMS Industry.
"Our fresh approach to providing deep functionality and fast implementations to achieve ROI more quickly, and with lower cost of ownership continues to attract companies to choose Made4net," said Duff Davidson, Made4net CEO. "The Made4net team has continued to execute at a high level, and the significant growth in 2021 is a great achievement. In addition to breaking records for new customers and implementations, we completed a rebrand of the organization, as well as collected many industry awards and recognitions for our proven supply chain solutions."
About Made4net
With customers in 30 countries and solutions in 20+ languages, Made4net is a leading global provider of cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems and supply chain software that help organizations of all sizes improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. Made4net's end-to-end SCExpert platform is adaptable, configurable and scalable to provide maximum Speed-to-PivotTM for ever-changing supply chains. Made4net solutions provide real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved throughput.
For more information, visit http://www.made4net.com.
Media Contact
Renee Truttmann, VP Marketing, Made4net, 201-645-4345, Renee.truttmann@made4net.com
SOURCE Made4net