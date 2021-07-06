TEANECK, N.J., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management System (WMS) & end-to-end supply chain execution software, today announced it has been named in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems. Made4net has been recognized for the sixth year in a row based on its strengths in Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. To download a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, click here.
Made4net provides end-to-end supply chain execution solutions based on a single platform. Its flagship WMS solution has unmatched flexibility and configurability, and is widely recognized by analysts and third-party consultants for empowering companies of all sizes to meet complex distribution demands today, and to rapidly adapt to changing requirements. The company has hundreds of customers in 30 countries, deployed in over 20 languages.
"We are building something exciting at Made4net, and we feel our placement on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the last six years in a row is validation of this," said Duff Davidson, Made4net CEO. "We continue to innovate with our unique approach to configurable and scalable solutions, a robust product suite and our ability to pivot to meet our customers' ever-changing needs. Our exceptional customer satisfaction is further proof that we are providing strong value to the organizations we serve."
Made4net Supply Chain Solutions are recognized for excellence by analysts and industry experts for:
- Powerful WMS with robust Tier 1 extended WMS functionality, proven in mid-sized businesses and complex distribution environments with multiple automation and robotic integrations.
- Proven solution with hundreds of deployments globally, in over 30 countries and 20+ languages.
- A native-developed Supply Chain Execution Suite, synchronizing Warehousing, Yard, Automation Execution, Engineered Labor Standards, Transportation and Fulfilment on a single technology platform utilizing a shared UI, data model and business logic.
- Cost-effective and rapid deployment implementation methodology, based on a flexible, rules-based platform that supports user-personalized deployment for an average go-live time of about 20 weeks.
"Customers choose us because of the strength and configurability of our core WMS and the fact that we move faster, deliver quicker and provide a faster time to value than comparable WMS providers," said Davidson. "People are realizing that warehouse management systems don't need to be so hard, shouldn't take so long to deploy and shouldn't cost so much. And we couldn't agree more."
Based on its strong solution and customer base, Made4net received a growth investment from Thompson Street Capital Partners in 2020, with the backing of a $1+billion fund to deliver new value to customers and accelerate the company's already impressive growth trajectory.
About Made4net
Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management software for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpert™ platform offers a robust WMS software that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation software solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence.
For more information, visit http://www.made4net.com.
