CRANBURY, N.J., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innophos, a global leader of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets, unveiled a new multi-faceted ingredient solution that helps food processors reduce processing time while improving the taste, texture and appearance of bacon and other meat products. Innophos Optibalance™ 200, a specialty blend ingredient, was created to achieve peak flavor and appearance of bacon while also producing greater yield.
The pandemic has impacted our lives in ways we never expected. Meat shortages and personal lifestyle trends such as low carb, keto diets are impacting demand for high protein products. Innova Market Insights 2021 Bacon Trends reported keto claims are +165% (Global, CAGR 2016-2020 YTD). As consumer desire for the sizzle and taste of bacon continues, bacon prices reach an all-time high. In fact, IRI reports retail sales of bacon spiked 29% from mid-March to mid-July 2019 vs. 2020. A May 2021 Innova Market Insights Report anticipates demand to continue, as Americans see bacon as a permissible indulgence. As a result, bacon is in such high demand that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported a temporary shortage of frozen pork bellies – which are used to make bacon.
"Optibalance™ 200 is a great way for processors to reduce ingredient costs while speeding up processing time and improving throughput of pork-brined bacon and other meat products," said Songwei Wu, Staff Scientist, Innophos, Inc. "As an alternative to STPP (sodium tripolyphosphate), Optibalance™ 200 allows processors to use less ingredients with improved results. We can increase the dissolving rate of the pork brine, which also means less equipment downtime to clean clogged injection equipment and improved safety. This innovative solution is a win-win for both food processors and consumers alike. Now we can enjoy more bacon with a robust, mouth-watering flavor, enhanced appearance, and extended shelf life. With Optibalance™ 200 it is possible to make more bacon!"
Optibalance™ 200 offers good binding, color development and texture improvement. It also delivers additional manufacturing advantages, including:
- FASTER PROCESSING TIME - more rapid dissolving rate and greater flexibility in process, with no specific sequence of ingredients required
- HIGHER CAPACITY - reduces formation of particulates in marinades, reducing clogs and downtime to clean injection equipment
- BETTER FUNCTIONALITY - improves dissolving performance
- LESS INGREDIENT USAGE - use up to 8% less Optibalance compared to STPP (sodium tripolyphosphate) for same solution
Discover how Innophos can help you make more bacon or request a sample of Optibalance™ 200 here.
Innophos offers a full range of phosphate solutions to help food processors develop healthier, tastier, and more convenient meat, seafood, and poultry products while simultaneously improving efficiency and reducing costs. From retaining moisture and reducing sodium, to achieving peak flavor and texture, Innophos ingredients offer multiple benefits that align with the latest consumer trends, to please both manufacturers and consumers. Learn more about the full range of Innophos food and beverage solutions including phosphates, minerals, and more here.
About Innophos
Innophos is a leading international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets. We leverage our expertise in the science and technology of blending and formulating phosphate, mineral, enzyme and botanical based ingredients to help our customers offer products that are tasty, healthy, nutritious and economical. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, please visit http://www.innophos.com.
Media Contact
Carrie Livingston, ColinKurtis Advertising, +1 815-519-8302, carrie@colinkurtis.com
SOURCE Innophos