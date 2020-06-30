DOVER, N.J., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leader and innovator in the education space, introduced today the latest addition to its fx-9750 series of graphing calculators – the fx-9750GIII. Designed for high school students and beyond, Casio's new fx-9750GIII boasts a more seamless user experience, enhanced natural display, improved keypad and more.
"At Casio, we are committed to developing products that offer all the tools necessary for students to achieve their goals in mathematics whether in the classroom or at home," said Makoto Ori, Senior General Manager of Casio's Consumer Products Division. "The new fx-9750GIII offers a range of new features to help bring mathematics to life, while also incorporating popular functions that students, as well as teachers, know and trust. Programs and services such as three month emulator software trials, free curriculum support materials, live weekly webinars and remotely delivered teacher training, support the mission of "Casio Cares" which is needed now more than ever as we look toward the next back to school season."
Focused on creating a seamless learning experience, the fx-9750GIII leverages a new natural display feature, which allows for 2D-templates for fractions, roots and other functions to appear on the screen as they are written in the textbook. Exclusive to the fx-9750GIII is a new display mode that allows for 2D-templates for entering mathematics but displays radicals as decimals only. As users are in the beginning stages of understanding the theory and foundation behind mathematics, a uniform look is advantageous to facilitating a quicker learning process. Notably, the fx-9750GIII includes an improved keypad for fractions, standard-to-decimal conversion and scientific notation, as well as expanded menu options for programs and capabilities including Exam Mode, Spreadsheet, Python, Probability Simulator, Geometry and Physium, which enables users to easily reference the periodic table.
With the addition of the Python Add-In, users have access to a light-weight version of a modern programming language. Although it does not support all of the functions, command, modules, and libraries of Python™, it will be familiar to those who have used this programming language in a computer environment. Users can create, save, edit and run Python files, as well as, import and export these files with the streamlined computer connectivity on the fx-9750GIII.
Casio's variety of free online resources for students, teachers and parents can be used with the new fx-9750GIII. These online resources include downloadable math activities created by teachers, in addition to online mathematics lessons and webinars to help students work through critical mathematical concepts. These resources and much more can be accessed at https://www.casioeducation.com/remote-learning.
Casio's fx-9750GIII will be available for a MSRP of $59.99 at mass retail channels, office super stores and through our education distributors (www.casioeducation.com/where-to-buy) this summer. For additional information on the fx-9750GIII or Casio's full portfolio of calculators and education initiatives, please visit www.CasioEducation.com.
About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.