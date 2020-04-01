SOMERVILLE, N.J., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- April is National Home Inspection month, and this year the industry is seeing shifts in ways home inspections are conducted. With the coronavirus threat facing everyone, industries including the home inspection industry are adapting to reduce the spread of the virus while still serving their communities.
HouseMaster, the first and original national home inspection organization with franchises throughout North America, has been on the frontlines as their offices adjust in the areas where they are permitted to continue to operate.
"Our number one priority is to help keep our families and our communities safe," says HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn, a 35 year veteran of the industry. "Fortunately, a home inspection does not require face-to-face contact. Prior to the pandemic, we would encourage buyers to participate in the home inspection process to help them better understand the condition of the home. Today, for the most part we are going solo. If the home is not vacant, we ask home sellers to stay secluded in a part of the home away from the inspector. Our inspectors are taking careful to follow all CDC and Health Canada recommendations."
In addition to conducting a home inspection without any attendees, HouseMaster is using technology to assist real estate professionals and their customers in a number of ways, including:
- Virtual report reviews: Inspectors are offering customers the ability to review the report findings either by video conferencing or phone to ensure customers get all their questions addressed. Some inspectors are even offering to check in with customers via video while on the inspection to explain different findings.
- Online report deliveries: HouseMaster distributes their inspection reports through their proprietary home maintenance portal, the HouseMaster Cloud. Both customers and real estate professionals have access to the final inspection report, which includes detailed digital images and videos allowing all parties to keep the deal moving along without any face-to-face interaction.
- Repair list generators: To further keep the process moving along, customers can create a list of repairs they request the seller fix. They can collaborate on this list with their agents online and distribute the list directly from their HouseMaster Cloud account to the appropriate parties.
"In our more than 40 years franchising, we've witnessed economic downturns, natural disasters and major events that test all of us," Kuhn says. "I'm amazed by and grateful for the resilience and attitude of our franchise owners. Through these tough times, we always come out stronger as a community."
For more information about home inspections, visit housemaster.com.
About HouseMaster
Headquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection franchisors in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For almost 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.
For more information please visit www.housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.