SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HearingLife, a leader in delivering life-changing hearing care, has gifted hearing aids through its Campaign for Better Hearing initiative after 80-year-old Tim Kelly was robbed of cash and his valuable hearing devices which he had purchased from HearingLife.
"After learning about Tim's traumatizing experience, we knew that we had to do something to help," said Melisa Mendez, District Manager at HearingLife. "Untreated hearing loss is extremely stressful and can take an enormous toll on one's mental and physical health, significantly impacting their ability to hear important sounds needed to get by each day." Mr. Kelly was fitted for brand new devices on January 20 to get him back on the path of a more fulfilling life by his Audiologist, Stephen Reddick and Korrey Shoup, HIS at the HearingLife Saginaw, MI Hearing Center.
HearingLife's support of the National Campaign for Better Hearing seeks to raise awareness of hearing loss and encourage individuals to get their hearing checked by providing complimentary hearing assessments. Through its Give Back Program, individuals in need are provided free hearing aids and personalized care. To-date, the program has given hearing aids to over 200 recipients.
"No one should have to worry about being stripped of the sounds they love and need the most. We are so proud to support the Campaign for Better Hearing Give Back program, which exists to help those in need of hearing aids gain back what they have lost." Dean Pappous, President of HearingLife.
About HearingLife
HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health, and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates more than 650 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care. To learn more, visit: https://www.hearinglife.com.
