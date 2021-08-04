SOMERVILLE, N.J., August 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matlen Silver, a top 100 technology solutions firm, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website. The redesign comes as Matlen Silver celebrates 40 years of IT staffing leadership and recent recognition by Staffing Industry Analysts as a top 100 solutions and staffing firm.
The new site features a modern style with custom iconography and font styles to reflect Matlen Silver's expertise supporting clients that are digitally transforming their business. It lends to a very easy and appealing user experience and the feel is dynamic and engaging with ease of navigation.
"As we embark on our 41st year and a new era at Matlen Silver, we knew that we wanted to update our look and feel in order to showcase the vast experience that we offer our clients, consultants, and employees." - said Jim DeSilver, CEO. "Our new website speaks to the highly experienced yet modern organization that we have become."
Matlen Silver's new website features their new tagline "Experience Matters," and updated core values of Honesty, Work Hard, Trust in the Team, and Be the Difference which reflect the energy that has been a large part of Matlen Silver's growth over the last several years.
About Matlen Silver
Let your experience be driven by our experience. For more than 40 years, Matlen Silver has delivered solutions for complex talent and technology needs to Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders. Led by hard work, honesty, and a trusted team of experts, we can say that Matlen Silver technology has created solutions experiences and a legacy of success that makes a difference in the way the world works.
Media Contact
Christina Vinson, Matlen Silver, +1 (704) 496-7065, cvinson@matlensilver.com
SOURCE Matlen Silver