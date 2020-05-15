FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to alleviate mental health issues among New Jersey police officers, EMTs, paramedics and firefighters during the COVID-19 pandemic, MD1 Program and Roseland Psychotherapy Associates are pleased to offer one no-cost counseling session to New Jersey first responders, their spouses and children during the month of May.
Dr. Mark Merlin, CEO and founder of MD1 program, was speaking with his wife, Beth Levy-Merlin, a licensed psychotherapist and partner in Roseland Psychotherapy Associates, about his concerns for first responders' mental health. Levy-Merlin realized that if they joined forces they could alleviate many of the serious mental health issues Dr. Merlin is observing among police, fire and EMS personnel.
"MD1 EMS physicians are out in the field every day, responding to COVID-19 calls and supporting other first responders," Dr. Mark Merlin said. "We're witnessing their stress first hand, so we decided to offer help to those who need it."
This initiative offers every New Jersey first responder, their spouses and children a free counseling session with a licensed psychotherapist during the month of May 2020. All sessions will be conducted via phone or through a HIPAA-compliant video platform.
"Every first responder's life has been disrupted for months and many are living separately from their families," Levy-Merlin said. "Each of our practice's 15 therapists is donating their time to help these dedicated first responders, their spouses and kids and support them through this difficult time."
For New Jersey First Responders and their Families
To set up a no-cost counseling session, please call 973-226-1505 ext 0 or email info@roselandtherapy.com and mention MD1.
About MD1 Program
MD1 brings the emergency room to patients who are trapped on scene and cannot get to a hospital right away. Our highly trained EMS doctors work as a team with emergency response personnel and can perform life-saving surgical procedures, ultrasounds and diagnostic testing in the field. MD1 is a nonprofit organization that is not associated with any hospital system, does not charge anyone for its services and relies on private donations to fund its operations. More information is available at www.MD1Program.org.
About Roseland Psychotherapy Associates
Roseland Psychotherapy Associates provides individual, couples and family counseling to children, adolescents and adults. We work with a wide range of emotional and behavioral issues providing services that span from therapy for depression and grief counseling, to parenting support, couples counseling and beyond. In a comfortable and supportive atmosphere, we offer a highly personalized approach tailored to each of our clients' individual needs to help attain personal growth. More information is available at www.roselandtherapy.com.
Contact:
Kristen Ryan
MD1 Program
media@md1program.org
844-631-3627 ext 4