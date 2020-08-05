TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced that Metallic™, Commvault's enterprise-grade SaaS data protection portfolio, is a finalist in the 2020 SaaS Awards Program in the "Best SaaS Newcomer" category. Highlighting solutions that appeared in the last 12 months, finalists in the Best SaaS Newcomer category have provided evidence of innovation along with positive reception and clear market demand.
Launched in October 2019, Metallic delivers industry-leading data protection technology with the ease and agility of SaaS delivery, getting companies up and running in protecting critical business data within minutes. Supporting a breadth of workloads, including VMware and SQL databases, endpoints, and Office 365, Metallic lets companies of any size easily and affordably back up and recover their critical on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid file and application data – while reducing manual effort for backup administration.
Since its launch, Metallic has received strong feedback from customers, partners, and industry analysts and media, especially surrounding its Endpoint Backup & Recovery offer, which directly supports customers as they navigate the current unique IT environment with the widespread need for remote work. Through this offer, Metallic has provided customers free data protection for up to 1,000 laptops along with unlimited Azure storage, from April until September 1.
"Software-as-a-service's force for positive disruption never seems to abate, with seemingly unending solutions for modern business," said James Williams, Head of Operations, SaaS Awards. "This year is of course a special case, with SaaS not only at the forefront of remodelling existing business processes, but also agilely responding with pioneering solutions to unavoidable global disruptions. Indeed, SaaS technologies are now celebrated as providing new and inventive ways for organizations to perform what might have once seemed simple tasks in a changing international landscape. From fulfilling orders to arranging meetings, SaaS technologies are more important than ever."
"From the start, Metallic's focus has been on filling a gap in the market by delivering a true, enterprise-grade SaaS data protection experience, and this has never been more relevant than it is today in our current economic climate," said Manoj Nair, General Manager, Metallic. "In Metallic, we combine Commvault's 20+ years of industry-leading data backup and recovery technology with the simplicity and scalability of a SaaS solution to meet customers where they are on their journey to the cloud, addressing critical needs such as supporting a remote workforce through our Endpoint offer. Hundreds of companies have signed up for our endpoint data protection support, and we are honored that this support is receiving recognition in the SaaS Awards program."
Now in its fifth year of celebrating software innovation, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program recognizes global solutions across a wide range of industry verticals, including Digital Marketing, Healthcare, and Conferencing, and goal-focused categories such as Productivity, Security, and Data.
The final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 25. To view the full list of finalists, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-software-awards-shortlist/
About Metallic™
Metallic™, A Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation software-as-a-service (SaaS) data protection to the market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant and safe from deletion, corruption and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io.
About Commvault
Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.
About the SaaS Awards
The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.
Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.
©1999-2020 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.