LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metro Storage LLC recently announced the purchase of a parcel of land at 3501 Route US-9 in Old Bridge, New Jersey, for the development of a state-of-the-art storage facility. The development will feature a three-story, 100% climate-controlled self-storage building offering 845 units encompassing a total of 86,620 rentable square feet (RSF).
"Old Bridge, New Jersey is a very attractive market for development," said Nick Gerou, Chief Investment Officer of Metro Storage LLC. "With strong demographics, low competition, and increasing demand for self-storage, Metro will be well positioned for success."
The newly constructed facility will be strategically located near a vibrant retail corridor on a heavily trafficked thoroughfare with tremendous exposure. It is close to many major retailers and commercial stores, as well as numerous existing and planned residential communities. It will be the first storage facility constructed in the market in over 15 years.
"We look forward to the development of Old Bridge's newest storage facility and serving the fast-growing residential and business communities surrounding our 10th store in the state of New Jersey," said Marty Gallagher, President of Metro Storage LLC.
Best-in-class features will include secure, controlled access, 24-hour video surveillance, exterior LED lighting, elevator access, and interior loading bays. A large modern office will showcase security features and provide an ample selection of moving boxes, packing supplies, and locks.
Metro Storage LLC is a privately owned, fully integrated, international self-storage company specializing in the development, construction, acquisition, and management of self-storage facilities in the USA and Central America. Metro operates under the trademark "Metro Self Storage" and is one of the largest owner/operators of self-storage facilities in the United States with over 85 stores covering 12 states. Metro Storage International (MSI) has an affiliate/partner in Central America which operates under the trade name "Mr. B Self Storage" and is Central America's leading self-storage operator with locations throughout Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. More information about the firm is available at http://www.metrostoragecorporate.com.
