SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Dermatology's Southampton office will be holding free SPOTme® skin cancer screening for new patients on June 8th.

Dr. Alex Doctoroff, the CEO of Metropolitan Dermatology, a Board-Certified Dermatologist and the past President of the New Jersey Dermatological Society, said: "Though the screenings take just a short amount of time, they really do save lives. I get tremendous personal satisfaction knowing that this work truly makes a difference."

According to the American Cancer Society, cancer of the skin, including melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer, is the most common of all cancers — more than cancers of the prostate, breast, lung, colon, uterus, ovaries, and pancreas combined. More than 1 million new cases of skin cancer are diagnosed in the United States each year. Most of these are thought to be related to sun exposure and man-made sources, such as indoor tanning lamps. The good news is that skin cancer can be found and treated early.

Dr. Doctoroff shares the following skin cancer prevention tips:

  1. Opt for the shade, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  2. Cover up with a broad-brimmed hat, UV-blocking sunglasses, and clothing
  3. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher
  4. See your physician every year for a professional skin exam

Metropolitan Dermatology is a leading dermatology practice with locations throughout New Jersey and New York. Metropolitan Dermatology is dedicated to offering the newest and most advanced developments in the treatment of skin, hair and nail diseases to the patients of Southampton and surrounding areas. 

If you're a new patient interested in scheduling your free skin cancer screening at Metropolitan Dermatology, call us at (856) 362-2800 to schedule an appointment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metropolitan-dermatologys-southampton-office-will-be-holding-free-skin-cancer-screening-on-june-8th-301291316.html

SOURCE Metropolitan Dermatology

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.