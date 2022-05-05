Meyer & Depew, a community-based heating & cooling company in Kenilworth, NJ, serving customers in Central and Northern New Jersey, has announced a program in partnership with the Sharing Network Foundation, a subsidiary of the NJ Sharing Network, to support the Foundation's efforts in promoting organ donor awareness and increasing the number of registered organ and tissue donors.
KENILWORTH, N.J., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Currently underway, the "Installation Donation" program provides for a financial contribution to be made by Meyer & Depew to the Foundation on behalf of residential clients who have a new HVAC installed in their home.
Bobby Ring, President of Meyer & Depew, commented on the goals of the program, "At Meyer & Depew, we're dedicated to making customers and their families comfortable and secure at home. Now those same customers have the opportunity to not only enhance their own lives but help save the lives of people in need of organ and tissue transplants."
As a kidney donor himself, Bobby is acutely aware of the ever-present need for organ donors and the many benefits that arise from the work of everyone involved in the round-the-clock efforts that bring hope and healing to the more than 4,000 New Jersey residents waiting for a life-saving transplant. "The work of the Sharing Network Foundation has never been more vital," adds Bobby. "That's why we're proud to be supporting their important work and encourage everyone to get involved even if they don't need a new home HVAC system."
"We're grateful for Meyer & Depew's involvement and their efforts to advance our mission," states Elisse Glennon, Executive Director, Sharing Network Foundation. "These contributions send a powerful message of hope and healing to those touched by organ and tissue donation and transplantation."
The NJ Sharing Network and it's Foundation, headquartered in New Providence, NJ, is staffed by a team of more than 200 who work around the clock to recover and match organs with patients in need. Its fully accredited, state-of-the-art laboratory and specialized, highly trained staff play a vital role in the Foundation's life-saving mission.
"A single organ donor can save as many as eight lives and positively influence countless others," adds Elisse. "Each transplant recipient can inspire many others to become a meaningful participant and save lives. One contribution can further our reach to ensure more lives are saved every day. It's easy to become a part of our caring community in so many different ways and to be involved with us with activities that take place year round."
In addition to the Meyer & Depew Installation Donation program, interested individuals can become organ donors and tissue donors by visiting NJSharingNetwork.org and completing a brief, secure registration form. Visitors to SharingNetworkFoundation.org can get involved and get more information about making contributions and volunteering, while keeping up to date with the Foundation's latest news, events and programs.
Homeowners interested in participating in Meyer & Depew's Installation Donation program can get complete information and schedule an appointment with a representative by visiting meyer-depew.com/installationdonation or by calling 908-272-2100.
"All of us at Meyer & Depew are proud to contribute our time and efforts in supporting the Foundation," concludes Bobby. "I encourage everyone to contribute in any way they can and become part of the community of partners who share a passion and commitment to saving and enhancing lives."
About Meyer & Depew Co.
Meyer & Depew, located in Kenilworth, NJ, provides outstanding heating and cooling solutions to clients in Central and Northern New Jersey. Its team of highly trained technicians install and maintain heating and cooling systems with the highest levels of professionalism and customer satisfaction.
