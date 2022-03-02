LODI, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MF Supply spent years building a strong position as a leading stocking distributor, sourcing expert, and supply chain partner in New Jersey. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put the company, along with the manufacturers it serves in unfamiliar territory as the virus prompted closures of businesses across myriad industries. Seeking a solution to the unprecedented need to protect workers, MF Supply looked to the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) as a partner in solving the crises. The end result was a resounding success, as MF Supply President Robin Lieberman told NJMEP in a recent article featured on the not-for-profit company's website.
According to Lieberman, MF Supply took advantage of NJMEP's COVID-19 Supply Chain form to connect with manufacturers in New Jersey that could provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The database created by NJMEP also included companies in need of PPE to continue to operate. Through new connections that MF Supply forged through stocking, distribution, and sourcing, the company decided to pivot its business, expanding into the personal safety space.
In the article, Lieberman stated that before the pandemic, "We weren't really in the safety space. Supplying certified and compliant products is something we have been doing for years, so it was a natural product extension for us. More importantly, though, the opportunity to help the manufacturing industry function during a time of crisis was an incredible honor."
Moreover, Lieberman credits the collaboration for MF Supply's growth over the past year, telling NJMEP, "Our business has grown and added headcount by pivoting directions. A lot of that happened, frankly, because of the information we received from NJMEP." At the time of the interview, MF Supply added sales above $500,000, retained employees, and even added to its workforce.
Today, MF Supply is a leading New Jersey supplier of PPE & safety supplies for manufacturers and industry, in addition to maintaining its position as a leading provider of fasteners and electronic hardware. Products available through MF Supply include KN95 respirator masks, 3-ply surgical masks, N95 respirator masks, digital thermometers, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, medical isolation, and surgical gowns, and protective gloves and goggles.
"It's a whole different business for us now," Lieberman told NJMEP. "We are extremely proud to help industry stay safe and stay open."
MF Supply is a leading supplier of Fasteners and Electronic Hardware, serving manufacturers in diverse industries, including electronics, aerospace, industrial, medical, military, machine shop, and instrumental. MF Supply acts as an extension of each manufacturer's purchasing department providing sourcing expertise and technical assistance. To learn more, visit https://www.mfsupply.com.
