Rapidly rising in ranks, Senior Vice President Sheila Fischer takes on new leadership position as the President of MFV Expositions
GLEN ROCK, N.J. , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MFV Expositions is proud to announce the promotion of Shelia Fischer to the role of President. MFV Expositions, part of the Comexposium Group, produces the world's leading events for the franchise community, connecting franchisors to potential franchisees.
Fischer has been with MFV for nearly 30 years, holding a variety of positions. Emerging from her most recent role as Senior Vice President, Fischer has proven herself more than equipped to take on the position of President. This transition comes at an opportune time, as MFV's partnership with the International Franchise Association is growing.
Before becoming Senior Vice President, Fischer also held the title of Vice President of Development after being the Sales Leader for several years. In addition to leading sales, Fischer was awarded the Global Sales Leader Award of Comexposium, MFV's parent company. The prestigious award is given to one person throughout Comexposium's global business, which covers over 135 exhibitions in 15 industries in 30 countries.
In accepting the position, Fischer said, "I'm filled with gratitude that the company I've served so long is trusting me to lead as President. I'm incredibly honored and look forward to all that's yet to come at MFV!"
Tom Portesy, who served as President and CEO of MFV for 25 years, is moving on from his role to focus on acquisitions and new initiatives. Portesy says he's thoroughly impressed with Fischer's talent and believes the company will thrive under her leadership.
As one of the world's largest exhibition companies, Comexposium recognizes talent and leadership, acknowledging Fischer for both of those attributes.
"This promotion is so well-deserved," says Steve Corrick, CEO of Comexposium North America. "From being promoted to Senior VP just three months ago, Sheila has shown incredible drive and passion, which cements our confidence in her as she takes on this new role. Sheila possesses all the institutional knowledge from her nearly 30 years with the company to continue to take MFV to new heights."
About MFV
MFV is the world's largest producer of franchise expos, known for its highly successful franchise events produced throughout the U.S. and around the world. The company offers face-to-face opportunities for prospective franchisees to meet franchisors looking to grow their brand. Each expo features franchise concepts representing every industry and every investment level, along with a robust conference program for attendees and franchisors.
About Comexposium
Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2B2C events across many different sectors including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.
