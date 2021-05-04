PRINCETON, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported April 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).
In U.S. options, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 95 million multi-listed options contracts for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 4,541,657 contracts, representing a total U.S. multi-listed options market share of 14.15%. The 14.15% market share represents an increase of 178 basis points from April 2020.
In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 452,497,977 shares.
In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 322,207 contracts.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Contracts
Apr-21
Apr-20
% Chg.
Mar-21
% Chg.
Apr-21
Apr-20
% Chg.
Trading Days
21
21
23
82
83
U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry
674,204,936
515,812,617
30.7%
856,908,768
-21.3%
3,117,438,800
2,086,343,264
49.4%
MIAX Exchange Group
95,374,791
63,815,671
49.5%
116,927,971
-18.4%
418,632,750
236,031,886
77.4%
MIAX
39,922,649
24,069,512
65.9%
37,494,076
6.5%
145,550,492
90,383,420
61.0%
MIAX Pearl
35,721,054
20,365,030
75.4%
52,194,814
-31.6%
157,392,530
97,520,006
61.4%
MIAX Emerald
19,731,088
19,381,129
1.8%
27,239,081
-27.6%
115,689,728
48,128,460
140.4%
Multi-Listed Options ADV
Apr-21
Apr-20
% Chg.
Mar-21
% Chg.
Apr-21
Apr-20
% Chg.
U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry
32,104,997
24,562,506
30.7%
37,256,903
-13.8%
38,017,546
25,136,666
51.2%
MIAX Exchange Group
4,541,657
3,038,841
49.5%
5,083,825
-10.7%
5,105,277
2,843,758
79.5%
MIAX
1,901,079
1,146,167
65.9%
1,630,177
16.6%
1,775,006
1,088,957
63.0%
MIAX Pearl
1,701,003
969,763
75.4%
2,269,340
-25.0%
1,919,421
1,174,940
63.4%
MIAX Emerald
939,576
922,911
1.8%
1,184,308
-20.7%
1,410,850
579,861
143.3%
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market Share
Apr-21
Apr-20
% Chg.
Mar-21
% Chg.
Apr-21
Apr-20
% Chg.
MIAX Exchange Group
14.15%
12.37%
14.3%
13.65%
3.7%
13.43%
11.31%
18.7%
MIAX
5.92%
4.67%
26.9%
4.38%
35.3%
4.67%
4.33%
7.8%
MIAX Pearl
5.30%
3.95%
34.2%
6.09%
-13.0%
5.05%
4.67%
8.0%
MIAX Emerald
2.93%
3.76%
-22.1%
3.18%
-7.9%
3.71%
2.31%
60.9%
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
Apr-21
Apr-20
% Chg.
Mar-21
% Chg.
Apr-21
Apr-20
% Chg.
Trading Days
21
N/A
N/A
23
82
N/A
N/A
U.S. Equities Volume – Industry
207,994
N/A
N/A
307,161
-32.3%
1,101,662
N/A
N/A
MIAX Pearl Volume
452
N/A
N/A
487
-7.1%
1,923
N/A
N/A
MIAX Pearl ADV
22
N/A
N/A
21
-7.1%
23
N/A
N/A
MIAX Pearl Market Share
0.22%
N/A
N/A
0.16%
37.3%
0.17%
N/A
N/A
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures & Options
Contracts
Apr-21
Apr-20
% Chg.
Mar-21
% Chg.
Apr-21
Apr-20
% Chg.
Trading Days
21
21
23
82
83
MGEX Volume
322,207
256,276
25.7%
259,617
24.1%
1,110,369
971,401
14.3%
MGEX ADV
15,343
12,204
25.7%
11,288
35.9%
13,541
11,704
15.7%
April 2021 Market Share and Volume Records:
MIAX
MIAX Exchange Group Multi-Listed Options Records
Single Day
Market Share
16.48%
April 30, 2021
Monthly
Market Share
14.15%
April 2021
MIAX Options
MIAX Multi-Listed Options Records
Single Day
Volume
2,802,030
April 30, 2021
Monthly
Volume
39,922,649
April 2021
April 2021 operational achievements and announcements include:
MIH
- Announced that it partnered with SIG Index Licensing, LLC (SIG Index Licensing) to launch cash-settled futures contracts on SIG Index Licensing's U.S. Corporate Tax Rate Index. Corporate Tax Rate Futures will be the first of their kind and offer corporations and investors an efficient way to manage risk in volatile corporate tax rate environments. The futures contracts will begin trading on May 24, 2021, exclusively on MGEX via CME Globex® platform.
- Announced a follow-on equity investment in Vesica Technologies and the finalization of their licensing agreement. Vesica's SHIFT SearchSM (SHIFT) platform is available for options data through the MIAX website at www.MIAXOptions.com.
For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group™), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.
The MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).
MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).
Under MIAX Pearl's exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.
To learn more visit www.MIAXOptions.com.
