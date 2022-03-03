PRINCETON, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported February 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 14.2% in February 2022, 85 basis points higher than the 13.4% market share in February 2021 and representing a 6.3% increase. The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed 107.5 million multi-listed options contracts in February 2022, a 2.3% increase from February 2021 and representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,656,375 contracts.
In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported total volume of 2.1 billion shares in February 2022, a decline of 13.2% from January 2022 and representing a market share of 0.92%.
MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported record February 2022 trading volume of 311,768 contracts, a 7.6% increase from February 2021 and representing the highest volume total for February in MGEX history. Total year-to-date volume reached a record 588,919 contracts, an increase of 11.4% from the same period in 2021.
SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 57,738 contracts in February 2022, a 30.2% decline from the 82,713 contract total in January 2022 and representing an ADV of 3,039 contracts.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume details are included in the following tables.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options
Feb-22
Feb-21
% Chg
Jan-22
% Chg
Feb-22
Feb-21
% Chg
Trading Days
19
19
20
39
38
U.S. Equity Options Industry
756,120,415
786,095,745
-3.8%
839,823,182
-10.0%
1,595,943,597
1,586,325,096
0.6%
MIAX Exchange Group
107,471,124
105,083,886
2.3%
118,368,943
-9.2%
225,840,067
206,329,988
9.5%
MIAX Options
43,340,551
33,180,331
30.6%
48,682,067
-11.0%
92,022,618
68,133,767
35.1%
MIAX Pearl
36,562,507
39,577,948
-7.6%
37,171,907
-1.6%
73,734,414
69,476,662
6.1%
MIAX Emerald
27,568,066
32,325,607
-14.7%
32,514,969
-15.2%
60,083,035
68,719,559
-12.6%
Multi-Listed Options ADV
Feb-22
Feb-21
% Chg
Jan-22
% Chg
Feb-22
Feb-21
% Chg
U.S. Multi-Listed Options
39,795,811
41,373,460
-3.8%
41,991,159
-5.2%
40,921,631
41,745,397
-2.0%
MIAX Exchange Group
5,656,375
5,530,731
2.3%
5,918,447
-4.4%
5,790,771
5,429,737
6.6%
MIAX
2,281,082
1,746,333
30.6%
2,434,103
-6.3%
2,359,554
1,792,994
31.6%
MIAX Pearl
1,924,342
2,083,050
-7.6%
1,858,595
3.5%
1,890,626
1,828,333
3.4%
MIAX Emerald
1,450,951
1,701,348
-14.7%
1,625,748
-10.8%
1,540,591
1,808,409
-14.8%
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market
Feb-22
Feb-21
% Chg
Jan-22
% Chg
Feb-22
Feb-21
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
14.21%
13.37%
6.3%
14.09%
0.8%
14.15%
13.01%
8.8%
MIAX
5.73%
4.22%
35.8%
5.80%
-1.1%
5.77%
4.30%
34.2%
MIAX Pearl
4.84%
5.03%
-4.0%
4.43%
9.2%
4.62%
4.38%
5.5%
MIAX Emerald
3.65%
4.11%
-11.3%
3.87%
-5.8%
3.76%
4.33%
-13.1%
Equities Trading Volume for
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
Feb-22
Feb-21
% Chg
Jan-22
% Chg
Feb-22
Feb-21
% Chg
Trading Days
19
19
20
39
38
U.S. Equities Volume – Industry
231,071
290,490
-20.5%
247,422
-6.6%
478,493
586,494
-18.4%
MIAX Pearl Volume
2,116
477
343.4%
2,438
-13.2%
4,554
983
363.1%
MIAX Pearl ADV
111
25
343.4%
122
-8.6%
117
26
351.2%
MIAX Pearl Market Share
0.92%
0.16%
457.4%
0.99%
-7.1%
0.95%
0.17%
467.6%
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures & Options
Contracts
Feb-22
Feb-21
% Chg
Jan-22
% Chg
Feb-22
Feb-21
% Chg
Trading Days
19
19
20
39
38
MGEX Volume
311,768
289,812
7.6%
277,151
12.5%
588,919
528,545
11.4%
MGEX ADV
16,409
15,253
7.6%
13,858
18.4%
15,100
13,909
8.6%
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.
MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat, SPIKES Futures, BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures and TAX Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.
BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.
To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.
To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.
To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
