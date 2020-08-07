PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported July 2020 trading results for its three fully electronic options exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX PEARL® and MIAX Emerald™ (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 66.4 million equity option contracts in July for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 3,020,609 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 11.41%.
Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group,
Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equity Options Contracts
July-20
July-19
% Chg
June-20
% Chg
July-20
July-19
% Chg
Trading Days
22
22
22
147
146
U.S. Equity Options Industry
582,318,225
357,634,292
62.8%
651,089,358
-10.6%
3,831,372,951
2,506,434,279
52.9%
MIAX Exchange Group
66,453,392
33,515,718
98.3%
82,030,056
-19.0%
447,731,947
246,341,690
81.8%
MIAX
28,259,455
12,915,781
118.8%
32,868,021
-14.0%
177,602,043
100,255,581
77.1%
MIAX PEARL
24,098,544
18,163,873
32.7%
34,463,389
-30.1%
180,942,896
133,568,756
35.5%
MIAX Emerald
14,095,393
2,436,064
478.6%
14,698,646
-4.1%
89,187,008
12,517,353
612.5%
Equity Options ADV
July-20
July-19
% Chg
June-20
% Chg
July-20
July-19
% Chg
U.S. Equity Options Industry
26,469,010
16,256,104
62.8%
29,594,971
-10.6%
26,063,762
17,167,358
51.8%
MIAX Exchange Group
3,020,609
1,523,442
98.3%
3,728,639
-19.0%
3,045,796
1,687,272
80.5%
MIAX
1,284,521
587,081
118.8%
1,494,001
-14.0%
1,208,177
686,682
75.9%
MIAX PEARL
1,095,388
825,631
32.7%
1,566,518
-30.1%
1,230,904
914,854
34.5%
MIAX Emerald
640,700
110,730
478.6%
668,120
-4.1%
606,714
85,735
607.7%
Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group,
Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equity Options Market Share
July-20
July-19
% Chg
June-20
% Chg
July-20
July-19
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
11.41%
9.37%
21.8%
12.60%
-9.4%
11.69%
9.83%
18.9%
MIAX
4.85%
3.61%
34.4%
5.05%
-3.9%
4.64%
4.00%
15.9%
MIAX PEARL
4.14%
5.08%
-18.5%
5.29%
-21.8%
4.72%
5.33%
-11.4%
MIAX Emerald
2.42%
0.68%
255.4%
2.26%
7.2%
2.33%
0.50%
366.1%
Other news and achievements include:
MIH
- Announced the completion of a minority equity investment in MEEG Holdings Limited, the parent holding company of MidChains, an upcoming digital asset trading exchange. The parties have also agreed to pursue joint technology licensing and product listing opportunities internationally.
For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.
Corporate Communications Contact:
Natalie Kay, Karma Agency
215-790-7806
About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group
Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald™ and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three fully electronic options trading exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.
MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).
MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).
The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.
To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.