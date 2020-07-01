PRINCETON, N.J., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported June 2020 trading results for its three fully electronic options exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX PEARL® and MIAX Emerald™ (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 82 million equity option contracts in June for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 3,728,639 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 12.60%.
Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group,
Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equity Options Contracts
June-20
June-19
% Chg
May-20
% Chg
June-20
June-19
% Chg
Trading Days
22
20
20
125
124
U.S. Equity Options Industry
651,089,358
340,857,459
91.0%
511,622,104
27.3%
3,249,054,726
2,148,799,987
51.2%
MIAX Exchange Group
82,030,056
32,754,753
150.4%
63,216,613
29.8%
381,278,555
212,825,972
79.2%
MIAX
32,868,021
12,704,769
158.7%
26,091,147
26.0%
149,342,588
87,339,800
71.0%
MIAX PEARL
34,463,389
17,626,201
95.5%
24,860,957
38.6%
156,844,352
115,404,883
35.9%
MIAX Emerald
14,698,646
2,423,783
506.4%
12,264,509
19.8%
75,091,615
10,081,289
644.9%
Equity Options ADV
June-20
June-19
% Chg
May-20
% Chg
June-20
June-19
% Chg
U.S. Equity Options Industry
29,594,971
17,042,873
73.7%
25,581,105
15.7%
25,992,438
17,329,032
50.0%
MIAX Exchange Group
3,728,639
1,637,738
127.7%
3,160,831
18.0%
3,050,228
1,716,338
77.7%
MIAX
1,494,001
635,238
135.2%
1,304,557
14.5%
1,194,741
704,353
69.6%
MIAX PEARL
1,566,518
881,310
77.7%
1,243,048
26.0%
1,254,755
930,685
34.8%
MIAX Emerald
668,120
121,189
451.3%
613,225
9.0%
600,733
81,301
638.9%
Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group,
Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equity Options Market Share
June-20
June-19
% Chg
May-20
% Chg
June-20
June-19
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
12.60%
9.61%
31.1%
12.36%
2.0%
11.74%
9.90%
18.5%
MIAX
5.05%
3.73%
35.4%
5.10%
-1.0%
4.60%
4.06%
13.1%
MIAX PEARL
5.29%
5.17%
2.4%
4.86%
8.9%
4.83%
5.37%
-10.1%
MIAX Emerald
2.26%
0.71%
217.5%
2.40%
-5.8%
2.31%
0.47%
392.6%
June 2020 records:
MIAX
- New monthly record for contracts executed
- 32,868,021 contracts
MIAX PEARL
- New monthly record for contracts executed
- 34,463,389 contracts
MIAX Exchange Group
- New monthly market share record
- 12.60% market share
- New daily record for contracts executed
- 5,842,317 on June 11, 2020
- New monthly record for contracts executed
- 82,030,056 contracts
For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.
Corporate Communications Contact:
Dominique Prunetti-Miller
(609) 897-1465
About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group
Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald™ and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three fully electronic options trading exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.
MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).
MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).
The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.
To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.