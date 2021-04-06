(PRNewsfoto/MIAX)

PRINCETON, N.J., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported March 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).

In U.S. options, the MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 116.9 million multi-listed options contracts for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 5,083,825 contracts, representing a total U.S. multi-listed options market share of 13.65%. The 13.65% market share represents an increase of over 18% from March 2020.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 486,857,188 shares.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 259,617 contracts.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Contracts

Mar-21

Mar-20

% Chg.

Feb-21

% Chg.

Mar-21

Mar-20

% Chg.

Trading Days

23

22



19



61

62



U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry

856,908,768

590,743,481

45.1%

786,095,745

9.0%

2,443,233,864

1,570,530,647

55.6%

MIAX Exchange Group

116,927,971

68,141,542

71.6%

105,083,886

11.3%

323,257,959

172,216,215

87.7%

MIAX

37,494,076

22,187,374

69.0%

33,180,331

13.0%

105,627,843

66,313,908

59.3%

MIAX Pearl

52,194,814

24,572,079

112.4%

39,577,948

31.9%

121,671,476

77,154,976

57.7%

MIAX Emerald

27,239,081

21,382,089

27.4%

32,325,607

-15.7%

95,958,640

28,747,331

233.8%

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Mar-21

Mar-20

% Chg.

Feb-21

% Chg.

Mar-21

Mar-20

% Chg.

U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry

37,256,903

26,851,976

38.7%

41,373,460

-9.9%

40,053,014

25,331,139

58.1%

MIAX Exchange Group

5,083,825

3,097,343

64.1%

5,530,731

-8.1%

5,299,311

2,777,681

90.8%

MIAX

1,630,177

1,008,517

61.6%

1,746,333

-6.7%

1,731,604

1,069,579

61.9%

MIAX Pearl

2,269,340

1,116,913

103.2%

2,083,050

8.9%

1,994,614

1,244,435

60.3%

MIAX Emerald

1,184,308

971,913

21.9%

1,701,348

-30.4%

1,573,092

463,667

239.3%



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market Share

Mar-21

Mar-20

% Chg.

Feb-21

% Chg.

Mar-21

Mar-20

% Chg.

MIAX Exchange Group

13.65%

11.53%

18.3%

13.37%

2.1%

13.23%

10.97%

20.7%

MIAX

4.38%

3.76%

16.5%

4.22%

3.7%

4.32%

4.22%

2.4%

MIAX Pearl

6.09%

4.16%

46.4%

5.03%

21.0%

4.98%

4.91%

1.4%

MIAX Emerald

3.18%

3.62%

-12.2%

4.11%

-22.7%

3.93%

1.83%

114.6%

 



Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Mar-21

Mar-20

% Chg.

Feb-21

% Chg.

Mar-21

Mar-20

% Chg.

Trading Days

23

N/A

N/A

19



61

N/A

N/A

U.S. Equities Volume - Industry

307,161

N/A

N/A

290,503

5.7%

893,668

N/A

N/A

MIAX Pearl Volume

487

N/A

N/A

477

2.0%

1,470

N/A

N/A

MIAX Pearl ADV

21

N/A

N/A

25

-15.7%

24

N/A

N/A

MIAX Pearl Market Share

0.16%

N/A

N/A

0.16%

-3.5%

0.16%

N/A

N/A

 



Futures & Options Trading Volume for

MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options

Contracts

Mar-21

Mar-20

% Chg.

Feb-21

% Chg.

Mar-21

Mar-20

% Chg.

Trading Days

23

22



19



61

62



MGEX Volume

259,617

277,629

-6.5%

289,812

-10.4%

788,162

715,125

10.2%

MGEX ADV

11,288

12,620

-10.6%

15,253

-26.0%

12,921

11,534

12.0%

March 2021 Market Share and Volume Records:

MIAX

MIAX Exchange Group Multi-Listed Options Records

Single Day

Market Share

15.62%

March 4, 2021

Volume

8,126,083

March 4, 2021

Monthly

Volume

116,927,971

March 2021

 

MIAX Options

MIAX Multi-Listed Options Records

Monthly

Volume

37,494,076

March 2021









 

MIAX Pearl Options

MIAX Pearl Multi-Listed Options Records

Single Day

Market Share

6.92%

March 5, 2021

Volume

3,506,013

March 5, 2021

Monthly

Market Share

6.09%

March 2021

Volume

52,194,814

March 2021

For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.

Corporate Communications Contact:

Natalie Kay, Karma Agency

215-790-7806

nkay@karmaagency.com

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group™), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

The MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

Under MIAX Pearl's exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

 

