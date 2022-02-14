STOCKTON, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Albright, a talented writer, has completed his new book "It Begins": a page-turning novel that revolves around Rear Admiral Michael Scott and his journey to keeping the peace on Earth. The countless disappearance of passenger aircrafts has caused commotion in the Space Command and the culprits are hiding beyond the darkness of the galaxy. Join Scott and his team as they fight against those who threaten mankind. May the odds forever be in their favor.
Albright shares, "On a bright, sunny day, a Transvaal passenger aircraft was on the last of its several trips across Zambia. The flight had, thus far, been largely uneventful when, suddenly, pure-white light appeared in front of the aircraft and moved to swallow it up. In mere seconds, the aircraft, its crew, and its passengers were surrounded by the light. Abruptly the aircraft rose vertically into the sky. An extensive air, land, and sea search of Zambia and the surrounding countries proved to be in vain. The aircraft and all the people in it had simply disappeared.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, in Brazil, a country well-known for UFO sightings, a Brazilian passenger aircraft disappeared into the heavens. This time, however, the bodies of the missing were returned. Neatly arranged bodies were placed in multiple rows. When they were discovered, the horror became evident—all the internal organs had been removed. A young girl was left alive to give testament to the horrific acts of desecration.
In response to the alien threat over the years, a top secret organization known as Space Command was established within the United States Navy. During the following years, Space Command armed itself with advanced weaponry and was staffed with the best of the best. Its new commander, Rear Admiral Michael Scott, had experience with the alien threat and was committed, as were the men and women of Space Command, to beat the threat back and defeat the aliens no matter the cost. No stone would be left unturned in their determination.
It's now time to buckle your seat belts as you, the reader, are about to embark on an international adventure fraught with danger, passion, and a willingness to save Earth."
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Albright's spellbinding volume that depicts the longstanding battle between humans and aliens. The future of humanity is at stake, now that these intergalactic species are leveling up their game.
Fasten your seatbelt and get absorbed in this astronomical experience.
