NORTHFIELD, N.J., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is facing a discrimination suit that alleges both a sex-based and race-based hostile work environment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Lakeisha Davis, the only black woman detective in the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. Kathryn Gannon, another plaintiff involved in the case, alleges she has been subject to gender discrimination.
The plaintiffs were both hired in 2004 and allege a hostile work environment in which they were denied promotions and given menial tasks because they are women. According to the complaint, Davis alleges that in 2019, her then-supervisor used racist and sexist expletives in describing her and that she faced multiple instances of discrimination.
The suit has been filed in the U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, Camden Vicinage. The plaintiffs in Case 1:22-cv-00783 are demanding a jury trial.
Attorney Ms. Douglass serves as of counsel at Burnham Douglass and has a long history of helping employees who have been discriminated against at work. Call 856-751-5505 or visit http://www.burnhamdouglass.com for help with an employment matter. With offices in Marlton and Northfield, New Jersey, the firm serves clients throughout the state.
