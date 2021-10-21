HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft expert, explains how to use the Microsoft Read Aloud feature in a new article. The informative article first reviews the benefits of Read Aloud, such as improving fluency, catching written errors, and multi-tasking.
"In addition to improving accessibility, Read Aloud offers several significant productivity benefits, from increasing efficiency to boosting accuracy and comprehension," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Microsoft Read Aloud Feature Improves both Accessibility and Productivity."
Tapping into the Benefits of the Read Aloud Feature
"The Read Aloud feature began as an accessibility tool. For instance, it helps improve fluency for readers with dyslexia and offers visually impaired users options for interacting with content. But the benefits extend beyond accessibility."
"Because the system reads the text exactly as written, Read Aloud helps editors catch errors such as missing words or typos. For example, when reading the phrase "he left her siting by the river," the reader's mind will typically fill in the missing "t." Read Aloud, however will pronouncing "siting" with a long "i," immediately alerting the editor to the problem."
Accessing the Read Aloud Feature in Word and Outlook
"As text-to-speech has grown more powerful, it has also become easier to access. In Word, for example, users can access the feature by selecting Read Aloud from the Review tab. The system will either read the entire document from the cursor location, or it will read the highlighted text."
"In Outlook, users select Read Aloud from the Message tab, if reading an open email, or from the Home tab, if reading from the preview pane in the Inbox."
Discover Additional Microsoft Productivity Features
Microsoft has built thousands of useful features into its products.
