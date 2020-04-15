MICT Enters Fintech Market with Acquisition of Global Fintech Holdings for $26 Million and Raises Up to $15 Million

-- Approximately $26 million of convertible securities (convertible into shares of MICT common stock) as consideration for the merger -- Committed funding of $11 million of convertible notes convertible into shares of MICT common stock at a conversion price of $1.10 per share, plus ability to raise an additional $4 million -- Strong balance sheet with significant net cash strongly supports MICT's strategy for growth through accretive acquisitions