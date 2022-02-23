HAMILTON, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MidAtlantic Engineering Partners, LLC (MidAtlantic), a civil, environmental, and marine engineering and surveying firm, is pleased to announce its acquisition of ECM Engineers, Inc. (ECM) which specializes in underwater bridge inspections, structural evaluations, and structural design of bridges and waterfront structures. The expanded capabilities of the combined firms under the MidAtlantic brand, will strengthen relationships within the regional port/bridge infrastructure community and provide customers with a greater depth and breadth of services
MidAtlantic offers a full range of consulting services and technical solutions that encompass every stage of a project, including surveying, environmental permitting, construction administration, project management, and land development engineering and planning. The company was founded in 2010 by Professional Engineer and Planner Louis Zuegner, who has over 20 years of industry experience across both the private and municipal sectors; and Professional Engineer William Parkhill, who has worked in the engineering and consulting field since 2003, with extensive experience in residential and commercial development and redevelopment.
Prior to the acquisition, the MidAtlantic Marine Group had been performing commercial diving, engineering design, and permitting throughout the United States and Puerto Rico since 2017. During that time, the Group has been led by Stuart Lewis, P.E. who has driven impressive growth and sustained success to date in the Waterfront and Infrastructure segments of the industry.
"We are committed to strategic growth that increases the firm's ability to create a positive impact for our clients and their stakeholders," Stuart Lewis, P.E. said. "This acquisition will bring years of experience and unique expertise to the underwater component of our marine engineering division, enabling us to provide an even more robust suite of integrated design, construction, and inspection services to our customers. We firmly believe the companies are truly 'Stronger Together' coming out of the acquisition decision."
ECM was founded in 2008 by Glen Fitzgerald, P.E, an accomplished structural/marine engineer and certified commercial diver. "We are excited about the future with MidAtlantic because of the company's outstanding reputation and similar market focus," Fitzgerald said. "It is also a great fit philosophically as we both share the same commitment to service and quality standards. This new partnership will help drive innovation and enhance our ability to provide sophisticated solutions to complex engineering challenges."
MidAtlantic Engineering Partners serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and nationally, with its corporate headquarters located at the Gateway 195 Centre in Hamilton, New Jersey, and satellite offices located in Wall Township and Newark, New Jersey, as well as Media, Pennsylvania.
Recent projects of note include the completion of an Environmental Site Assessment of the former Sunbury Textile Mills in Sunbury, PA; Diving support services for ASCE underwater inspections at multiple terminals in Camden NJ, New York City, and Houston, TX; Surveying, permitting, and civil engineering services for the Truman Square development project in Edison, NJ; Engineering design and construction oversight services for the Romer Shoal Lighthouse shoreline stabilization project in Cumberland, NJ, and Underwater Bridge Inspection for the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority in NY. For more information, please visit http://www.midatlanticeng.com.
ABOUT MIDATLANTIC ENGINEERING PARTNERS
The company has been recognized on numerous occasions by the Builders League of South Jersey with the MAME Award, which honors members for superior work in customer service, design, building, merchandising, and marketing for projects including Best Site Design-Multi-Family Housing or Mixed-Use Building, Best Site Design Commercial Property, and Best Site Design Brownfield Redevelopment.
