On June 23, 2022, Midea America Corp. and NYCFC joined forces to make a significant Midea product donation to NYC area shelters through the ‘CITY IN THE COMMUNITY’ Foundation. Pictured L-R Paul Jeffries, NYCFC; Elan Santana, Midea; Prospero Herrera and Jessica Harris of NYCFC; Rossana Tagliabue, Gustavo Roth and Andre Quadra of Midea, and Brent Simmons, NYCFC.