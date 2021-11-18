SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Dentist, Dr. Anthony Caramico is 100 percent dedicated to delivering an unmatched patient experience with a relaxed and friendly environment and the latest technology in dentistry.
Dr. Caramico graduated with honors from Fairleigh Dickinson University and went on to receive his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) in 1987.
During his tenure at UMDNJ, Dr. Caramico was selected as the Universities' first recipient in Geriatric Dental Medicine. He's also an active member of numerous dental associations and societies, which keep him at the forefront of change and provide access to many of the brightest minds in the industry.
Over the past few decades, Dr. Tony has seen how state-of-the-art technology has transformed the way dentists care for their patients. His commitment to provide the very best remedy in the most efficient way possible means that he's implemented such tools in his own practice.
Staying abreast of the latest advancements in the field of dentistry is critically important to Dr. Tony. What he learns, while attending continuing education and training programs, as well as specialized events and study clubs composed of esteemed colleagues and thought leaders, is used to continue to enhance and elevate the level of care he provides to his patients. Participating in these online groups, allows Dr. Tony to dialogue and collaborate with like-minded dentists from across the globe.
He's also a member of the Academy of Laser Dentistry, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Dental Association, New Jersey Dental Association, Cerec Doctors Academy, and the Academy of General Dentistry.
