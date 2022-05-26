NYC area Microsoft 365 migration expert recommends GoDaddy to Microsoft 365 migration for Office 365 users with keys for a successful migration—in a new article from Messaging Architects
HOBOKEN, N.J., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft 365 migration expert, shares steps for a smooth GoDaddy to Microsoft 365 migration in a new article. The informative article first reviews the drawbacks of using the GoDaddy version of Microsoft's popular Office 365 productivity suite.
The author then recommends Migrating from GoDaddy to Microsoft 365 to open the door for customization and growth. He concludes by encouraging detailed preparation, including creating a map of the existing environment, and reviews other factors to consider for a smooth migration.
"Businesses that purchase Office 365 accounts through GoDaddy soon discover the limits of the GoDaddy platform," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Migrating from GoDaddy to Microsoft 365 solves the problem, but the process can prove complicated."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Migrating from GoDaddy to Microsoft 365 Without the Headaches."
Office 365 Through GoDaddy
"GoDaddy bills its relationship with Microsoft as a 'strategic partnership.' However, once customers look underneath the hood, they quickly realize that Office 365 through GoDaddy has significant limitations. Designed to appeal to small businesses, the GoDaddy platform makes expansion beyond a handful of users challenging."
Migrating from GoDaddy to Microsoft 365
"As customers begin to battle the limitations of the GoDaddy platform, they find their options more challenging than expected. Switching a license from GoDaddy to Microsoft is not a straightforward process. Instead, organizations need to run a full Microsoft 365 migration."
"Migrating from GoDaddy to Microsoft 365 delivers key benefits. For instance, migration opens the door for customization and growth. Organizations can add users and download tools easily, with direct access to the admin control panel from day one. And they can rest easy with competent technical support and no surprise cost jumps."
Start with Detailed Preparation
"One key to a successful Microsoft 365 migration involves thorough preparation. Whether migrating from a legacy system or from GoDaddy, customers first need to compile a detailed map of the items to migrate. This includes mailboxes, contacts, calendars, and archives. It also includes all security and access settings."
Migration Experts Ensure Successful Migration
Every migration involves risk. And no one wants to see a scenario in which users arrive on Monday morning to find themselves locked out of email. Partnering with migration experts with migration best practices can mean the difference between a successful migration and a costly failure.
The migration experts at Messaging Architects have completed hundreds of successful migrations. They bring proven tools and extensive expertise migrating customers from GoDaddy and other platforms to Microsoft 365. From initial planning to cutover and post-migration customization, they deliver proven solutions that ensure success.
