WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "This moment in Minalex's proud history is only possible due to our dedicated team of employees, engineers and technicians," notes Michael Casey, Vice President of Sales and Planning. "Working together, we ensure that our products are delivered to spec, on time and in compliance with all requirements."
Die #24,0000 is a precision component for a heat exchange. It was developed for Wall Colmonoy, a manufacturer of brazing alloys, cast products and engineered components, also serving a wide variety of industries. This part will be used for an aerospace application.
Casey, who joined the family-owned company in 1989, vividly remembers when Minalex achieved another milestone: manufacturing its 10,000th die, which occurred just shortly after he began his tenure. "To have been here for that moment more than 30 years ago and then participate in the company's consistent growth – both in product scope and client base ¬¬– is beyond thrilling," Casey says. "We are excited for the future as we continue helping clients across many industries."
Beginning with Die #1 back in 1965, Minalex has steadily added to its inventory of custom precision extrusions ever since. Though they can vary in size, shape, and length, all of their dies are miniature custom pieces within a 3.5" diameter circumference, all manufactured to extremely tight tolerances, often as small as 0.001 inches (0.025cm). This makes Minalex a supplier-of-choice for miniature aluminum components used in a variety of military, aerospace, medical device, and other applications. "There's no room for error when you are designing extrusions for mission-critical industries," explains Casey.
Also noteworthy is that some of the company's initial extrusions remain in production to this day. This legacy is a testament to product design, quality, and performance, as well as Minalex's focus on cultivating long-term customer relationships. This includes partnerships with some of the world's most notable brands. Now led by the family's second and third generations, the company maintains and securely archives all 24,0000 dies. Casey states, "It's amazing to see this whole collection in one place and realize all the ways Minalex has contributed to these industries over the years."
About Minalex Corporation
Minalex Corporation, located in Whitehouse Station, NJ, has been a family-owned business since it was founded more than 55 years ago. An industry leader, the company manufactures high-tolerance, small-profile aluminum extrusions specializing and excelling at producing custom solutions. As a full-service organization, it provides finished, high-quality products, both standard and custom, that conform to customer specifications. Minalex Corporation is a fully AS9100 and ISO9001 certified company with AMS Specs, MIL Spec and QQ Specs.
