Minalex is a producer of miniature aluminum extrusions with headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The company specializes in manufacturing small profile aluminum extrusions with precise tolerances, excelling at producing custom solutions. Recently, Minalex was contacted by Thomas Barnhill, a retired U.S. Marine, and inventor, to produce a key component for his award-winning measuring tool, the "QuikSizer," a device used to measure pipe and hardware diameters as well as any other round object.
Thomas Barnhill is no stranger to finding a way to get the job done and had thought about developing a marketable solution for his measuring gauge for a long time. Desiring to find a quick and easy method to measure pipe and hardware diameters, especially in hard-to-reach places, he combined his mechanical skills and resourcefulness and set-off to create his "better way."
Following a series of iterations and prototypes, the versatile "QuikSizer" was born, and Thomas entered it in "Making it… with Lowe's," a "Shark-Tank-style" reality show created by the home improvement giant. Facing formidable competition, Thomas' QuikSizer made it through to the final round and was declared the top product of 2021. In awarding Thomas' measuring tool, the top prize, the judges were most impressed by the QuikSizer's pinpoint accuracy, durability, and ease of use.
The device has unlimited applications for measuring round (or even semi-round) objects like pipes, tubing, bolts, etc. It saves time by providing immediate feedback on dimensions in both standard and metric units and gives access to hard-to-reach fittings for tradesmen like plumbers and contractors, making their jobs easier and safer.
As the competition winner, Thomas needed to scale up production to meet the sales demands that Lowe's was projecting. Faced with this challenge, he turned to Minalex, the NJ-based aluminum extrusion company, to supply extruded components for the QuikSizer.
Michael Casey, Minalex Director of Aluminum Extrusions & Design, states, "Like Thomas Barnhill, we share the same commitment to finding the best, cost-effective solution for any challenge and parts for every application."
Minalex's expertise with manufacturing precision extruded parts for military applications makes them an ideal partner for Thomas' company and are actively manufacturing, finishing and shipping the parts for what is projected to be a popular product with tradesmen and contractors throughout the construction industry.
Minalex also supplies custom extrusions to a wide range of clients in the aerospace, healthcare and medical, LED lighting, window manufacturing industries, and others. The company regularly produces aluminum extrusions with tolerances as tight as +/-.001" on one or more dimensions of an extrusion, depending on the shape. Minalex has been awarded AS9100, ISO9001, and ITAR certifications as well as being recognized for its environmental stewardship by the State of New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
"We're proud and honored to be working with Barnhill's company and look forward to many years of providing extruded components for the QuikSizer and other products," concludes Michael.
ABOUT MINALEX CORPORATION
Minalex Corporation, located in Whitehouse Station, NJ, has been a family-owned business since it was founded more than 50 years ago. An industry leader, the company manufactures small profile aluminum extrusions with precise tolerances, specializing and excelling at producing the most custom solutions. As a full-service organization, it provides finished, high-quality products, both standard, and custom, that conform exactly to customer specifications. Minalex Corporation is a fully AS9100 and ISO9001 certified company with AMS Specs, MIL-Spec, and QQ Specs. For more information about Minalex Corporation, please visit http://www.minalex.com.
