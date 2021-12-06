MAHWAH, N.J., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindray, a global leader and developer of healthcare technologies and solutions for ultrasound, patient monitoring, and anesthesia, announced new enhancements to the premium Radiology ultrasound machine, the Resona 7 Ultrasound System Lightning Edition, in Chicago, IL, at the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) 107th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting. The Resona 7 Lightning Edition release focuses on what clinicians need today - crystal clear ploppable imaging, color sensitivity with little flash artifact, and easy-to-use advanced technology to ensure they have the information needed to provide confident answers and diagnoses.
"Our goal at Mindray is to provide innovative, leading-edge, accessible ultrasound machines that empower our customers to provide the highest quality of care now and in the future," said Wayne Quinn, President of Mindray North America. Quinn continued, "We have a rich history of innovation that has disrupted the industry and changed how ultrasound is utilized. The new enhancements in the Resona 7 Lightning Edition release continue our efforts to provide innovative, leading-edge, accessible ultrasound machines that empower clinicians to provide the highest quality of care now and in the future."
Mindray's Resona 7 Ultrasound System delivers crystal clear and uniform imaging across a wide variety of exams and provides the details needed for a confident diagnosis without the need for additional imaging modalities. Powered by ZONE Sonography® Technology+ (ZST+), the Resona 7 Lightning Edition release is designed to address the changing needs of today's value-based care environment and provide clinicians with higher frame rates, decreased motion artifacts, and a precise display of hemodynamics, giving users clear, uniform images – regardless of body habitus. The notable highlights and differentiators of the Resona 7 Lightning Edition release include workflow enhancements, improved system design, and new imaging capabilities.
Resona 7 Lightning Edition Highlights
- HiFR UWN+ Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound: Mindray's second-generation Ultra-Wideband Non-Linear (UWN+) CEUS imaging now benefits from high frame rate imaging on expanded transducers. Powered by plane wave imaging on linear transducers, HiFR CEUS+ improves visualization of vascular perfusion in the arterial phase.
- HiFR Sound Touch Elastography: Mindray's high frame rate STE allows for smoother transition times and faster refresh rates for more consistent acquisition and assessment during live 2D shear wave imaging.
- Glazing Flow: Mindray's enriched Glazing Flow provides optimal visualization of micro-vascular perfusion states and improves delineation of vessel borders in an intuitive, 3D visualization technology.
The Resona 7 Lightning Edition release is available free of charge to all current Resona 7 Ultrasound customers who are still within their five-year warranty, thanks to Mindray's exclusive Living Technology™ promise. The Resona 7, along with all of Mindray's Radiology Ultrasound Solutions, are backed by Mindray's exclusive Living Technology promise that provides customers with easily upgradable software enhancements to secure product investment protection. Mindray developed this program to help equip their partners and clinicians with ultrasound solutions they won't soon outgrow. This allows Mindray to continue to innovate, evolve, and enhance their ultrasound solutions while ensuring their customers can remain at the cutting edge of imaging performance excellence - free of charge.
Mindray's ultrasound solutions command a powerful return on investment by offering the industry's best investment protection and total cost of ownership. Through innovative solutions like the Resona 7 Lightning Edition, Mindray continues to drive its mission forward, advancing medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible.
About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.
Media Contact
Courtney Gotelli, Mindray North America, 214.425.0407, c.gotelli@mindray.com
SOURCE Mindray North America