MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindray North America today announced the launch of their new inReach Product Refurbishment Program. This Program will provide clinicians with access to high-quality patient monitors, anesthesia machines, and ultrasound machines at Mindray's best price points ever. In alignment with their mission to advance medical technologies and make healthcare more accessible, Mindray's inReach Program provides solutions for those challenged by tight budgetary constraints.
Mindray's commitment to quality, innovation, and durability is the foundation upon which the inReach Refurbishment Program was built. Each Mindray certified product goes through a 12-point comprehensive refurbishment process by trained technicians, ensuring every product meets Mindray's strictest quality standards. Through the inReach Refurbishment Program, customers can acquire the highest-quality solutions backed by Mindray performance and reliability.
"As the healthcare industry continues its shift to value-based care, facilities around the world are seeking new and improved ways to enhance patient care and manage costs without sacrificing quality," stated Wayne Quinn, President, Mindray North America. Quinn continued, "and with the increased pressure being put on healthcare systems due to the pandemic, Mindray's role in the industry's transformation has never been clearer – bringing customers cost-effective solutions that align with their financial objectives."
Since 1991, Mindray has been dedicated to advancing medical technologies to make high-quality healthcare more accessible around the world. Due to an incredible value proposition, advanced technologies, and industry-leading warranty, Mindray North America has achieved consistent growth in a highly competitive marketplace throughout the last few years. Today, Mindray products and services can be found in healthcare facilities in over 190 countries and regions, and their ultrasound systems can be found in each of the top 10 hospitals in the United States. As the industry evolves, Mindray continues to provide new and improved ways to enhance patient care and manage costs without sacrificing quality.
About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.
1. Harder, B./U.S. News & World Report (July 28, 2020). 2020-21 Best Hospitals Honor Roll and Medical Specialties Rankings Retrieved from https://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/best-hospitals-honor-roll-and-overview
