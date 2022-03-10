MAHWAH, N.J., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindray, a global leader and developer of healthcare technologies and solutions for ultrasound, patient monitoring, and anesthesia, announced they will be returning to the show floor in San Diego, CA for the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) Annual Meeting taking place March 12 – 16. All AIUM attendees are invited to visit Mindray Booth 111 to explore innovative ultrasound solutions, connect with the Mindray Team, and learn more about the industry's best investment protection and total cost of ownership.
With a demonstrated partnership-driven approach, Mindray continues to enhance leading-edge technologies, optimize workflow applications, and improve visualization techniques across its comprehensive ultrasound portfolio. They understand the continually evolving environment that clinicians face every day and deliver innovative technologies and products that address clinicians' biggest challenges, such as ergonomics, ploppable imaging, disinfection, and streamlined workflows.
"Mindray's sole focus on the healthcare industry has allowed us to partner with customers and break the boundaries of innovation," said Mindray's Sr. Director of Marketing, Ultrasound, Maher Elhihi. Elhihi continued, "In collaboration with them, we are developing leading-edge, integrated solutions that exceed expectations and enable clinicians to provide the highest quality of care from the radiology suite to the acute care settings."
The following systems will be highlighted in Mindray's booth at AIUM with live scanning educational sessions featured throughout the meeting:
- Resona 7 Ultrasound System | Lightning Edition: Mindray's flagship premium Resona 7 Ultrasound delivers crystal clear and uniform imaging across a wide variety of exams and provides the details needed for a confident diagnosis without the need for additional imaging modalities.
- TE7 Max Ultrasound Machine: Mindray's newest POC ultrasound system, the TE7 Max Ultrasound System, provides best-in-class image quality, a superior user experience during clinical assessments and procedures, and an extensive suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Smart Tools.
Mindray understands that today more than ever, clinicians are looking for a reliable partner that is customer focused and provides next-generation technology and solutions that are designed for the rigors of the healthcare environment. All of Mindray's Ultrasound Solutions, are backed by a five-year warranty which includes their Living Technology™ Promise, which provides software enhancements that are free of charge throughout the lifecycle of the product. This ensures their customers are always up to date and on the cutting edge of performance. Mindray solutions command a powerful return on investment and industry-leading total cost of ownership, so customers can have peace of mind knowing Mindray has their back.
Mindray invites all AIUM attendees to stop by Booth 111 and see how innovative, cost-effective, leading-edge ultrasound solutions can empower clinicians to provide the highest quality of care now and in the future.
About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.
Media Contact
Sondra Kaufman, Mindray North America, 201.995.8047, s.kaufman@mindray.com
SOURCE Mindray North America