MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindray, a leading global developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical devices, today announced the launch of a new platform that elevates traditional anesthesia in the Perioperative Environment, the A8 and A9 Anesthesia Workstations. This new platform introduces innovative technology and retains traditional features to support patients and clinicians throughout the perioperative care path.
"Due to today's rapidly changing COVID pandemic, clinicians face issues not seen before, and the emphasis on patient and clinician safety has never been higher," said Wayne Quinn, President of Mindray North America. Quinn continued, "Our mission to advance medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible is relevant now more than ever. We are excited to introduce innovative technologies and provide clinicians with a peace of mind solution tailored to meet their specific perioperative needs with our new A8 and A9 Anesthesia Systems."
Mindray's new A8 and A9 Anesthesia systems introduce innovative technology to maximize patient safety, help improve patient outcomes, complement the way clinicians work best, and increase efficiency in the Operating Room. The A8 and A9 Anesthesia Workstations are designed to exceed the requirements of the demanding perioperative environment with new technologies and features such as:
- High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC): Integrated into the platform design to help clinicians intubate and maximize patient safety by maintaining safe oxygen saturation.
- Volume Exchanger (VE): Delivers extremely precise and reliable ventilation to optimize patient safety during anesthesia with no moving components, reducing the risk of malfunction and downtime with an innovative breathing system.
- e-AGSS System: Designed to reduce environmental and economic impact by monitoring the scavenging flow rate, indicating abnormalities, and automatically switching off when in standby.
- Customizable Profiles: Configured profiles can be customized and easily loaded for different clinical scenarios or use requirements, including default values, screen layout, and system configuration to help clinicians work smarter.
- Protective Ventilation Toolkits: Powerful toolkits have been integrated into the A8 and A9 to support confident decision-making for protective ventilation, reducing the incidence of post-operative pulmonary complications (PPCs) and improving patient outcomes.
Introducing the A9 Anesthesia Workstation
Mindray's anesthesia solutions command a powerful return on investment by offering an industry-leading three-year warranty, providing the best investment protection and total cost of ownership in the market today. Mindray's Clinical, Technical Support, and Service teams are accessible, provide timely resolution, and are committed to answering clinicians' questions and ensuring that your staff fully leverages Mindray as a partner in providing better healthcare for all.
With over 30 years of experience, Mindray has deep-seated roots and a sole focus on the healthcare industry. Since its founding, Mindray has been dedicated to developing innovative and accessible solutions. This keen focus allows them to partner with clinicians and break the boundaries to innovation. The A8 and A9 Anesthesia Workstations continue this legacy of disruptive technology and apply meaningful innovation to drive impactful results to complement clinical workflow and enhance patient care.
Through innovative solutions, like the A8 and A9 Anesthesia Workstations, Mindray continues to drive its mission forward, advancing medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible.
About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.
