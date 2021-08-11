SEWELL, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Miss America Organization is announcing SANESolution and the BETTER movie as their exclusive Peak Wellness Partner and, SANESolution Founder, Jonathan Bailor, as their exclusive Personal Growth Advisor to further the organization's new initiative to redefine women's wellness to be focused on optimal health rather than physical appearance.
"By eliminating the swimsuit competition, it created an opportunity for us to redefine women's wellness and what it means to be a great woman today in modern America," said Shantel Krebs, Chair of the Board, and CEO of Miss America. "As we usher in the 100th year of our organization, we are excited to partner with SANESolution, the BETTER movie, and Jonathan Bailor to provide a science-backed program endorsed by Harvard medical doctors for optimal women's wellness as we continue our commitment to helping women be the best versions of themselves. An important initiative for the future of our organization, having access to their curriculum will give our candidates and community the tools to learn a better way to take care of themselves and their loved ones."
As the Miss America Organization ushers in their 100th anniversary this year, SANESolution, BETTER, and Jonathan Bailor will provide the next generation of female leaders life-long wellness education, tools, and community based on the modern science of optimal nutrition, fitness, and mindset. This will ensure every candidate and every 'body' can experience greatness as they enact their missions in the world.
"We enable optimal wellness through proven science, practical habits, and powerful love, so doing that in partnership with such an empowering organization at such a critical inflection point is a dream come true – both as a CEO and a father of two daughters," said Jonathan Bailor, Founder and CEO of SANESolution, Executive Producer of BETTER, and New York Times Best-selling Author. "My daughters will grow up in a world where beauty is defined by their actions and not their appearance. This partnership will provide the education, tools, and community to guarantee that."
Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANESolution's wellness curriculum is the only program endorsed by top doctors at the Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA, and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books and the award-winning documentary BETTER that debuted top three on iTunes last month.
Recognizing that greatness comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors, together SANESolution, BETTER, Jonathan Bailor, and the Miss America Organization are committed to women achieving optimal health and wellness so they can enjoy a body that enables but does not define them.
"During my time as Miss America, I received public criticism for weight gain and, through that, was able to be a pioneering voice in the body positive movement," said Mallory Hagan, Miss America 2013. "Since then, I have championed women's health and wellness from the perspective of doing what is best for your body, not doing what makes one society's version of 'beautiful.' Now, with the knowledge and tools Jonathan Bailor and the BETTER initiative have developed, we will transform body positivity from theory into practice and empower ALL women to unlock their best self through education and support."
The BETTER movie, which debuted top three on the iTunes charts last month, is a transformative food, diabetes, and body-positivity documentary that examines a new, empowering, and unifying way of eating, thinking, and living. Attempting to put an end to the "diet wars," BETTER aims to eliminate confusing and conflicting diet information while curbing "Diabesity" (diabetes that occurs with obesity) – one of the greatest medical health crises the world has ever faced. BETTER was shot on-location at Harvard Medical School and follows renowned Harvard doctors leading the revolution to end the obesity and diabetes epidemics. These include Dr. David Ludwig, Dr. JoAnn Manson, Dr. Kirsten Davison, and Dr. John Ratey.
Co-Star of the BETTER movie JoAnn Manson, MD, Chief of the Division of Preventive Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Michael and Lee Bell Professor of Women's Health at Harvard Medical School, shared: "A treasure trove of reliable information and sound facts, Jonathan's curriculum dismantles the myths that have contributed enormously to the health and weight problems that many women have, and replaces them with easy-to-understand facts that will change the way you think about eating and exercise."
Bringing the movie to life in all too relatable ways, BETTER showcases inspiring success stories along with intimate testimonials by everyday Americans who have overcome discrimination, prejudice, depression, shame, and humiliation.
"Now more than ever, we're in desperate need of a proven, practical, and judgement-free way to better our body and mind," added Jonathan Bailor. "If your body is doing anything other than empowering you, you deserve 'better.' Together we seek to ensure everyone's body enables them to have the greatest impact on the world possible. First with the top doctors at The Harvard Medical School, and now with one of the most influential organizations in America, we're providing a 'sane' and 'better' approach to wellness.
For more information on Miss America, visit: https://www.missamerica.org. For more information on SANESolution, visit https://sanesolution.com/Miss-America and for more information on BETTER visit: https://bettermovie.com/.
###
About Miss America Organization:
The Miss America Organization, a 501(c) (4), is one of the most recognizable household names in America working to empower young women through education and service. The Miss America Organization is comprised of 51 licensed state organizations, including all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Miss America candidates contribute tens of thousands of community service hours annually and have raised more than $17 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and Miss America scholarships since 2007. The Miss America Foundation, a 501(c) (3), provides academic, community service, and other scholarships to young women. For more information, visit: https://www.missamerica.org
About SANESolution:
SANESolution is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANESolution's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program endorsed by top doctors at the Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA, and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books, and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANESolution has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANESolution is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANESolution was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: https://sanesolution.com/Miss-America
ABOUT BETTER:
BETTER is a transformative food documentary that examines a new, empowering, and unifying way of eating, thinking and living – because now more than ever, everyone needs a simple way to protect their mental and physical health. Unveiling a revolutionary way of eating endorsed by top medical doctors at Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins and The Mayo Clinic, and # 1 New York Times best-selling authors, BETTER attempts to put an end to the "diet wars" with a scientifically backed approach that clarifies the confusing and conflicting diet information while curbing diabetes and obesity (Diabesity). It also features inspiring success stories along with intimate testimonials by everyday Americans who have struggled with negative body image, vulnerability, feelings of inadequacy, and humiliation that bring the movie to life in all too relatable ways. For more information, visit: https://bettermovie.com
About Jonathan Bailor:
Jonathan Bailor is the Founder, CEO, and Chief Scientist of the world's fastest growing evidence-based wellness program SANESolution. He founded the field of Wellness Engineering and authored the New York Times best seller The Calorie Myth and The Setpoint Diet, starred in and produced the award-winning movie BETTER, has registered over 26 patents, has spoken at Fortune 100 companies and TED conferences for over a decade, and created the best-selling brain, gut, and hormone supplements Vitaae, Viscera-3, Luminae, and Aamia. His work has been endorsed and implemented by top doctors from Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA. Jonathan lives outside Seattle with his wife, Angela, and daughters Aavia and Keirra. For more information, visit: https://jonathanbailor.com/
Media Contact
Natalie Mikolich, SANESolution, 5614144047, natalie@elementmagency.com
SOURCE SANESolution