NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for Spring Training, Major League Baseball all-star Todd Frazier and his wife Jackie are teaming up with 1-800-Autoland and Eat Clean Bro to introduce the first-ever Frazier Charity Fitness Challenge, a family-friendly virtual workout event designed to help New Jersey residents get fit while raising funds in support of the Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation's Transforming Lives 2.0 capital campaign.
Beginning on March 10 and running 21 days – a nod to Todd's baseball number – this engaging and fun effort will allow families, teams, or individuals to participate in an exciting daily fitness regimen alongside two of New Jersey's most celebrated athletes. 100 percent of every dollar raised will support the life changing care for nearly 40,000 local kids living with special healthcare needs who visit Children's Specialized Hospital each year. The top individual fundraiser will earn a live 1-on-1 virtual workout or conditioning session with the Fraziers, along with other fun prizes. To register, participants can visit http://www.getfit4csh.org.
"In designing the Frazier Charity Fitness Challenge, Jackie and I have combined our love of fitness with a meaningful, rewarding campaign that will positively affect the NJ community we care for so much," said Frazier. "Together with friends and families who join us for the challenge, we can make a big difference in the lives of the children that need it most."
Funds raised will benefit the initiatives of the Transforming Lives 2.0 capital campaign, including a new 86,000-square-foot medical hub in Toms River, home of Todd and Jackie Frazier. Last week, Children's Specialized Hospital, Community Medical Center and RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group celebrated the groundbreaking of the new site, with the Fraziers in attendance alongside other community leaders to support CSH Foundation's Transforming Lives 2.0 campaign. Once complete in early 2023, over 48,000-square-feet of space will bring together specialized outpatient services currently offered at the CSH Toms River Lakehurst Road and Stevens Road sites to one convenient location.
"Together with Todd, Jackie, and all who join us for the Frazier Fitness Challenge, we'll positively impact NJ kids living with special healthcare needs," said Mark Montenero, Transforming Lives 2.0 campaign co-chair and President of Autoland Toyota, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram Trucks route 22 Springfield NJ. "We have an ambitious goal to raise $45 million for Children's Specialized Hospital by 2023, and Todd and Jackie have stepped up to not only help us reach our goal, but to make it fun, too."
"Partnering with Children's Specialized Hospital and Jackie and Todd Frazier was an easy choice for us," said Kayla Giovinazzo, CEO, Eat Clean Bro. "We are all about being healthy in mind, body and spirit and we believe strongly in giving back to our community."
CSH currently serves nearly 40,000 children annually at 15 NJ locations spanning from Clifton to Egg Harbor. By 2023, the hospital will expand its reach even further with four new locations in Toms River, Eatontown, Bayonne and Union. Philanthropic gifts to the campaign will directly support the infrastructure expansion, technological advancements, and the important and innovative research that will change the future of pediatric health. From vital programs and services to groundbreaking research, 100 percent of every dollar received goes directly to helping thousands of children with special healthcare needs in New Jersey and beyond. You can hear from some of the inspiring families that have been impacted here.
Those interested in learning more about the Transforming Lives 2.0 campaign or want to make a donation can visit the campaign website or contact the CSH Foundation. Learn more about CSH on Instagram (@ChildrensSpecNJ), Facebook (@ChildrensSpecialized), Twitter (@ChildrensSpecNJ) and LinkedIn.
About Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation
100% of every donation to Children's Specialized Hospital (CSH) Foundation supports the life-changing care at Children's Specialized Hospital that is transforming the lives of children with special healthcare needs in New Jersey and beyond. The CSH Foundation receives philanthropic support from those who share our mission and commitment to ensuring that all children with special healthcare needs receive the specialized care they need to reach their full potential. To help or learn more, visit http://www.childrens-specialized.org/donate.
About Children's Specialized Hospital
Recently recognized by Newsweek as one of the world's best specialized hospitals, Children's Specialized Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health Facility, is the nation's leading provider of inpatient and outpatient care for children and young adults from birth to 21 years of age facing special healthcare challenges – from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries, to a full scope of developmental, behavioral, and mental health concerns. Our 15 state-of-the-art facilities across NJ have the most accomplished physicians and diagnosticians and offer the highest level of care. Our pediatric specialists partner with families to make our many innovative therapies and medical treatments more personalized and effective so each child can reach their full potential. For more information, visit rwjbh.org/childrensspecialized or follow us on Facebook, Linked In, Instagram and Twitter.
Children's Specialized Hospital is a proud member of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
