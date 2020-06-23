NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of ECMOHO Limited ("ECMOHO" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MOHO). Investors who purchased ECMOHO securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/moho.
The investigation concerns whether ECMOHO and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On March 30, 2020, ECMOHO announced preliminary financial results for fiscal year 2019, reporting revenue between $329 million and $330 million and net income between $3.1 million and $3.7 million. On this news, the Company's stock price fell $4.91 per share, or 46%, to close at $5.68 per share on March 31, 2020.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased ECMOHO shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/moho. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com