HOBOKEN, N.J. , June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area cybersecurity expert explains why organizations must move beyond compliance checkbox cybersecurity in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first discusses why compliance checkbox cybersecurity falls short.
The author then advocates top to bottom cybersecurity awareness, including building a culture of security awareness. She then urges leaders to address supply chain vulnerabilities, implement an incident response plan and partner with security experts.
"Compliance checkbox cybersecurity does not provide adequate protection," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "When organizations focus their efforts on securing data rather than checking boxes, they begin to see the real benefits."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Move Beyond Compliance Checkbox Cybersecurity to Comprehensive Strategy."
Why Compliance Checkbox Cybersecurity Falls Short
"Privacy regulations typically mandate the minimum set of controls required to protect against known dangers. But dangers evolve quickly, as bad actors continually hone their methods and develop new weapons. What provided sufficient protection against last year's threats will not provide adequate security now."
Top to Bottom Cybersecurity Awareness
"Privacy regulations often require that organizations deliver security awareness training. However, effective security education involves more than an annual event. When organizations realize that employees play a pivotal role in information security, they work to build a culture of security awareness."
Address Supply Chain Vulnerabilities
"In addition to educating employees, companies must also look at their vendors. Increasingly, cyber criminals exploit supply chain vulnerabilities to infiltrate larger organizations. For instance, in the NotPetya attack, hackers targeted an accounting software vendor. Then they used the auto update feature to install infected code into the systems of multiple companies."
Disaster Plan
"Even with a solid cybersecurity controls in place, security incidents will occur. A comprehensive information security strategy must also include an incident response plan. Begin with 24/7/365 monitoring to reduce response time and improve the likelihood of a successful recovery."
Partner with Security Experts
For small to midsize businesses, the task of implementing an effective cybersecurity infrastructure can stretch the limits of in-house expertise and budgets. In these cases, partnering with information security experts fills critical gaps.
A quality security provider stays up to date with emerging threats, as well as with current cybersecurity best practices. They help organizations implement security controls properly, providing optimal security. And they provide the continuous monitoring essential to maintaining a strong security posture.
For over two decades, eMazzanti Technologies has delivered scalable, cost-effective cybersecurity services. It starts with a cybersecurity assessment and help to tailor a strategy geared to the organization's specific environment and needs.
Have you read?
Ransomware Insurance Coverage Disappearing, Not Enough for Robust Cybersecurity
How to Prevent Ransomware Attacks Outlined at New York State Cyber Security Conference
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, providing advanced cybersecurity, retail and payment technology, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, including eight consecutive years, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP and NJ Business of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
Media Contact
Kent Sorensen, eMazzanti Technologies, 14803345403, kents@mstar.net
SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies