PASIPPANY, N.J., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MRE Finance LLC is proud to introduce its new flagship website for seniors and critically ill individuals interested in selling their life insurance policies. MRE Finance is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey and is an industry leader with over 25 years of experience in the life settlement & viatical settlement industry. The new website MREFinance.com is focused on helping seniors and critically ill individuals live life with dignity and greater financial stability.
The website includes informative weekly blogs covering topics such as senior planning, health and wellness, retirement living, life settlements, financial planning and long-term care. MREFinance.com also features a senior "resource" section that includes in-depth, educational articles on topics such as: Guide to Senior Living, The Best Places to Retire Abroad, End of Life Planning and Care, and Reasons Why People Sell Their Life Insurance Policy.
The new website also features a FREE Life Settlement Calculator where you can receive a free estimate of your life insurance policy (or policies) potential value by answering a few simple questions. MRE Finance's specialists are also available by phone to answer any questions and guide you through the life settlement or viatical settlement process.
At MRE Finance, we believe that knowledge is power. Our goal is to educate policy owners and their families about their options. Options that can help pay expenses such as medical, long-term care, memory care, caring for a loved one or supplementing their retirement, paying off a mortgage, eliminating expensive premiums or getting out of debt by selling their life insurance policy with MRE Finance.
There are many ways to contact or get more information from MRE Finance about life and viatical settlements. Visit our website at MREFinance.com, call 1-800-521-0770, email contact@mrefinance.com, and also on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Try our free life settlement calculator: https://mrefinance.com/free-life-settlement-calculator/
About MRE Finance LLC
MRE Finance brings 25 years of experience in the life and viatical settlement industry. Our mission is to educate and help seniors and people who are chronically ill or in retirement to live life with dignity and greater financial stability by selling their life insurance policies.
