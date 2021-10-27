PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MRE Finance is an industry leader bringing over 25 years of experience in life and viatical settlements. The company is committed to providing seniors and terminally ill patients with an opportunity to gain financial freedom by helping the life insurance policyholder to sell their policy for a one-time lump sum cash payout. MRE Finance believes that knowledge is power and has provided significant resources in the Blogs section of the website, http://www.mrefinance.com. The Blogs include informative topics related to senior living, lifestyle, health, memory care, long-term care, reverse mortgages, retirement, financial and insurance planning, life and viatical settlements. There is also a wealth of information to educate those interested in turning their existing life insurance policies into more tangible benefits for their current situations.
These blogs will educate and assist readers in making well-informed and dignified decisions about senior life or end-of-life planning. The Blogs and information on the website are updated regularly, ensuring that readers have accurate and up-to-date information spanning relevant topics.
Understanding the value of one's life insurance policy is priceless, which is why MRE provides individuals with access to its free life settlement calculator. The settlement of a life insurance policy or viatical policy for a one-time payout provides seniors liquidity for future endeavors. Whether to supplement retirement, pay medical bills, pay off debt, go on a dream vacation, help the grandchildren go to college, or ensure a dignified and comfortable end of life for terminal patients. Before allowing a life policy to lapse, visit mrefinance.com/blog. Learn more, gain knowledge and start your journey to financial freedom.
About MRE Finance LLC
MRE Finance brings over 25 years of experience in the life and viatical settlement industry. Our mission is to educate and help seniors and those chronically ill to live life with dignity and greater financial stability by assisting them to sell their life insurance policy with ease. MRE Finance believes in being transparent with its clients and, above all respecting their privacy.
Press Release by SFL.Media
Media Contact
Natalie Rouse, MRE Finance, 925-207-0178, natalie@scimedia.tv
SOURCE MRE Finance