CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA), founded in 1970, is proud to recognize its 50th Anniversary in 2020 as a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the multiple sclerosis community and Improving Lives Today through vital services and support. MSAA would like to share several initiatives and events dedicated to commemorating this important milestone:
- To begin, MSAA is proud to unveil the new MSAA logo! The new logo features a warm and welcoming icon – designed to appear as an abstract of people gathering – with the goal of conveying support and communication… hope and inspiration… positive energy and connection. The new logo can be viewed throughout MSAA's website, social media pages, and more!
- In addition to the new logo, MSAA is pleased to announce the redesign of the organization's website homepage! The redesigned homepage is both colorful and easy-to-navigate with new links to quickly connect people to urgent information. The new streamlined look invites visitors to easily find their way to a number of vital topics.
- MSAA has launched a social media campaign to recognize the organization's 50th Anniversary and is planning to post 50 photos of the MS community in 50 weeks. We encourage avid social media users to share a photo on their personal social media accounts along with a caption that explains why they support the MS community. Social media users should tag MSAA using #MSAA50.
- Thanks to the support of the MS community, MSAA was able to gather feedback in two 50-word "word clouds" that are being featured in print and online promotions throughout 2020. The first word cloud completes the statement, "I find MSAA to be..." and the second word cloud completes the statement, "I find the key to thriving despite my MS is..." Both word clouds can be viewed on MSAA's 50th Anniversary webpage.
- MSAA invites supporters to join us for our 50th Anniversary Improving Lives Benefit, which will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Jersey City, New Jersey. The evening will include a cocktail reception, dinner, and special concert by legendary rock supergroup, The Hit Men, along with a program presentation honoring the accomplishments of MSAA champions in the MS community, while raising funds to support our free, vital programs and services.
- Finally, MSAA has also unveiled a special 50th Anniversary edition of the new logo, which will be used to mark any activities related to special 50th Anniversary events.
For more information about MSAA's 50th Anniversary activities, please contact Kaitlyn Gallagher, Public Relations & Marketing Coordinator at (800) 532-7667, ext. 122 or via email at kgallagher@mymsaa.org.
About MSAA
The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides free programs and services, such as: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including MSAA's magazine, The Motivator; MSAA's nationally recognized website, featuring award-winning educational videos and research updates; S.E.A.R.C.H.™ program to assist the MS community with learning about different treatment choices; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager™ (named one of the best multiple sclerosis iPhone & Android apps by Healthline.com); a resource database, My MS Resource Locator®; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; educational programs held across the country; MRI funding; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; a clinical trial search tool; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.
About Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS, and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.