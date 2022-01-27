MANALAPAN, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RxS LLC, in support of the organization's mission to empower connections in healthcare, today announced the release of a new industry-specific content management resource dedicated to those working in regulated life-sciences fields. Emerging content will include industry specific guides, training and training aids, and other supportive features to be announced in the coming months.
RxS LLC, an international, multi-channel sample management solution provider to the life science and pharmaceutical industries has developed a reputation for being a valued resource to its partners and colleagues. This relaunched website is another demonstration of the company's commitment to serving a broader community.
According to RxS Principal and Managing Director Mark Jara, "the idea was to build a navigation framework that serves the needs of the visitor, not our marketing team. To that end, each component of life-science marketing and compliance is broken out separately with descriptions of desired outcomes and potential regulatory pitfalls. And, of course, the ways RxS can help!"
Jara further noted that today's launch represents the framework for a larger evolving vision that includes support for the industry on compliance topics such as system development, sample management best practices, and tools to help with sourcing. "We want to make sure that the visitor is served value-added content," added Jara, "and an experience tailored to their needs, not just the service or system we want to sell them."
Areas of focus for the new portal include best practices for Sample Management, OmniChannel Prescriber Marketing, Analytics, Digital and Technical Development, and Healthcare Contact Centers.
About RxS, LLC:
RxS is a woman-owned service company enabled by technology and dedicated to empowering healthcare success. It was founded by industry leaders in sample management who recognized that existing market offerings did not provide an integrated multi-channel solution. To deliver on their vision for integrated multi-channel solutions, the RxS team developed technology that seamlessly connects hand carry and Direct-to-Practitioner (DTP) channels, allowing brands to effectively introduce, distribute, and monitor their samples. This holistic approach provides insight and analytic capabilities to support decision-making.
About EnvisionDr:
RxS acknowledges the contribution of EnvisionDr, for providing design guidance and development resources for the project. A description of their suite of services is available at: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/97223462/zSb6NczK5U6dqffgMGrZlQ?u=https://envisiondr.com/website-design-services/.
