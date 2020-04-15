CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), a biotherapeutics and bionutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition that helps build lean muscle, announced the publication of a study that concluded that the use of Fortetropin decreased muscle atrophy in dogs following tibial-plateau leveling osteotomy (TPLO).
The study, titled, "Fortetropin inhibits disuse muscle atrophy in dogs after tibial plateau leveling osteotomy," published in the peer-reviewed, open-access scientific journal, PLOS ONE (Public Library of Science), reports results from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving 100 dogs conducted by researchers at Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine. The study can be found here.
TPLO is the most common orthopedic surgery procedure performed on dogs in the United States. Dogs undergoing TPLO and other orthopedic procedures are often subjected to activity restriction, and the development of disuse muscle atrophy following orthopedic injuries has been well documented. The study evaluated the use of Fortetropin to reverse or inhibit disuse muscle atrophy in dogs recovering from TPLO surgery. The key highlights of the study results were:
- Dogs that received Fortetropin experienced reduced muscle loss compared to dogs that received the placebo (p<0.05).
- Dogs that received Fortetropin did not experience increased myostatin levels in contrast to dogs that received the placebo (p<0.05) (myostatin is a protein that significantly impedes the growth and development of new muscle tissue).
- Dogs that received Fortetropin experienced greater improvement in weight bearing capacity on their operated limb when compared to dogs that received the placebo (p<0.1).
Kenneth R. Harkin, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM), Professor and Section Head, College of Veterinary Medicine, Kansas State University, and principal investigator of the study, remarked, "This study demonstrates the benefits of Fortetropin in dogs with prolonged post-operative recovery periods. Restoration or maintenance of muscle mass through the reduction of serum myostatin levels with Fortetropin offers veterinarians a novel approach to in-home rehabilitation of injured dogs, including potentially improving or restoring mobility in geriatric dogs. Given that myostatin is the common denominator in muscle mass loss of various causes, Fortetropin potentially could also improve or restore mobility in geriatric dogs with muscle mass loss."
"The results from this peer-reviewed study on the impact that Fortetropin has on recovery in dogs following TPLO surgery are very impressive," commented Sherman O. Canapp, Jr., DVM, MS, CCRT, DACVS, DACVSMR, Co-Founder, Veterinary Orthopedic Sports Medicine Group, Annapolis Junction, MD, a key expert who was not involved in the study. "Based on the study results in this publication, I will definitely be recommending Fortetropin to my patients following orthopedic procedures."
Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS, commented, "There are extremely few nutrition products available in the veterinary market that address muscle health and that have been studied as rigorously as Fortetropin. By investing in first class research at leading academic institutes, we aspire to redefine veterinary care for geriatric dogs and dogs recovering from TPLO. Multiple clinical studies have shown that the risk of mortality is elevated in dogs that experience muscle loss. As a result, we believe that the publication of this peer reviewed study represents a major milestone for MYOS as we look to expand our animal health business to address a need that has been largely unmet."
According to an article in Vox, the pet supplement industry had an estimated value in 2018 of $636 million while the pet food industry is expected to reach $35 billion by 2024. Based on a survey conducted by the American Pet Products Associations, 67% of American households owned a pet, which translates to approximately 84.9 million households in the United States that include a pet of some kind.
About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.
MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness and produces muscle health support products featuring Fortetropin under the names of Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, (Regular & Vet Strength) and Qurr®. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, Qurr®, and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, including the results of the clinical study discussed in this release, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of economic conditions, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, the continued listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, risks from the impact of the coronavirus, and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.
