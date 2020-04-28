CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS), a bionutrition company and the owner of Fortetropin®, a proprietary bioactive composition that helps build lean muscle, announced today that its MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® ("MYOS Canine") Regular and Veterinarian Strength, is now eligible for reimbursement by several top-tier pet insurance companies.
The following pet insurers are now covering MYOS Canine Muscle Formula: Nationwide Pet Insurance, Trupanion Pet Insurance, Embrace Pet Insurance, PetPlan Insurance, Hartville Pet Insurance/Petshealth Care Plan, Prudent Pet Insurance, and PetPartners Pet Insurance. Coverage is on a case-by-case basis and each insurance company should be contacted in advance for details.
Veterinary expenses account for $58.5 billion in spending, annually, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA), and pet insurers reimburse approximately $15.25 billion of those veterinary care costs, annually. Many of these insurers also reimburse a large portion of the cost of nutritional supplements when prescribed by a veterinarian.
"I have been using Fortetropin in dogs for nearly 5 years. I find it particularly helpful in older dogs and canines with muscle atrophy," stated Leilani Alvarez, DVM, DACVSMR, Director, Integrative & Rehabilitative Medicine, Animal Medical Center, New York, NY, an expert on veterinary nutraceuticals who is well-published in this field. "It's rare to have veterinary supplements backed by prospective clinical studies and, Fortetropin, which has been studied rigorously, is a leader in this regard," she added.
A vast number of human and veterinary clinical studies have shown that gains in muscle mass and muscular strength are associated with improved longevity for both humans and animals. Additionally, specific veterinary clinical research has also shown that Labrador Retriever dogs with greater muscle mass had improved longevity.
"The decision by many veterinarians to recommend MYOS Canine to their patients is a testament to the efficacy of our product which is backed by high-caliber, published clinical research," stated Joseph Mannello, CEO of MYOS. "There is overwhelming evidence linking muscle health to improved longevity, and we believe that MYOS Canine is an excellent investment in your dog's muscle health. We will continue to work with veterinarians and pet insurance companies to offer pet owners a proven product to enhance their dog's muscle health."
About Myos Canine Muscle Formula®
Myos Canine Muscle Formula (Regular and Veterinarian Strength) is an advanced veterinary health supplement to support muscle health in dogs, featuring Fortetropin® as the active ingredient. Fortetropin is made through a patented process that maintains the vital nutrients of fertilized egg yolks to help build more lean muscle and decrease muscle loss. For more information, please visit www.myospet.com.
About MYOS RENS Technology Inc.
MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), "The Muscle Company®", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.myosrens.com.
