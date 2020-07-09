SOMERVILLE, N.J., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NasalGuard® Airborne Particle Blocker 'Breathe Easier Healthcare Workers Donation program' has received praise from frontline healthcare workers since the program launch in May. With hundreds of healthcare workers nationwide having requested and received the product with the highest of gratitude and praise, NasalGuard® has decided to continue their "Breathe Easier Healthcare Workers Donation Program" and will expand it to include Airline Employees and Frequent Travelers due to the increase in travel combined with the growing travel concerns. Through this effort, NasalGuard® will continue to offer free donations to any healthcare professional as well as Airline Employee and Frequent Travelers, that would like to try NasalGuard® gel for themselves, their hospital or office. All requests are considered and all that is needed is a statement of profession, doctor office/hospital, airline employee status and quantity needed. Requests can be emailed to Shaheda at sashtekar@nasalguard.com or go to www.nasalguard.com.
NasalGuard® Airborne Particle Blocker® is a drug-free electrostatic topical nasal gel that prevents airborne particles from entering the nose. The product is drug-free and safe for children, the elderly, pregnant or nursing women, and those concerned about potential drug interactions with other medications. During these uncertain times, NasalGuard® is a unique product that can help people protect themselves from harmful airborne particles!
Healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic, physicians and other medical personnel, are in desperate need of creative solutions amidst the lack of personal protective equipment and supplies that help block harmful airborne pathogens. Workers at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York; University Radiology Group in New Jersey, as well as the Hackensack Meridian Health and RWJ Barnabus Health all have requested and received the donations. Now with travel season in full swing and the pandemic continued uncertainty, NasalGuard has expanded to support Airline Workers and Frequent Travelers.
Here are some of the comments:
"NasalGuard keeps me from feeling stuffy under my mask," says Pritee Patel a critical care nurse at Lenox Hill Hospital, NYC. "Please send more so I can continue to use with co-workers and family." Ms. Patel added "My daughter Maya thanks NasalGuard with all her heart, she says it makes her headache from her allergies go away."
"Thank You NasalGuard," says Meghan a Physical Therapist at Northwell Health. "NasalGuard helped me survive work and allergy season."
"My teams at Hackensack Meridian Health begged me to get more," says Dr. Norman Sorkin an Interventional Radiologist in New Jersey.
There are dozens more, but the message is clear! NasalGuard helps workers.
NasalGuard protects against virtually all types of airborne contaminants in any location. Users can count on it to work in their homes, airplanes, offices, hospitals and other environments where airborne particles may present a health hazard. "NasalGuard has been proven to reduce the inhalation of airborne particles, including virus-sized particles and contaminants, when applied outside the nasal passages prior to exposure," says Ashok Wahi, Co-inventor of NasalGuard. 'Hospital workers also told us that using NasalGuard blocks unpleasant odors when on the job. We are delighted to support our Healthcare Heroes with any product donations to make life a bit more pleasant," adds Ashok. A pin-sized drop of the preventative product is applied around the nostrils and above the upper lip and lasts up to six hours. Patented NasalGuard gel uses a cationic (positively charged) polymer that creates a safe electrostatic field around the nasal passages that traps oppositely charged particles and repels similarly charged particles to reduce inhalation of most harmful airborne particles before they enter your body. NasalGuard gel can be purchased online at https://nasalguard.com/ and https://amazon.com/nasalguard or by calling 855-627-2545. NasalGuard gel tube retails for $14.85.
Every day, people are exposed to millions of airborne particles. In these unprecedented times, and as the world attempts to loosen social distancing rules, it is important to arm yourself with tools when entering public spaces such as airports, airplanes, transportation centers, homes and offices, hospitals, doctor's offices, and movie theaters. Using NasalGuard regularly will help protect against the immediate and long-term risk of breathing harmful contaminated air.
There is a growing public health concern globally regarding the adverse health effects caused by the inhalation of microscopic airborne particles. In response to this widespread problem, Trutek Corp., the parent company of NasalGuard, has successfully advanced their technology which was originally focused on blocking allergens from entering the nose for preventing allergy symptoms. This breakthrough provides a greater electrostatic blocking effect that is effective against a much wider spectrum of sub-microscopic indoor and outdoor contaminants including mold, pollen, pet dander, pollution, and virus-sized particles.
